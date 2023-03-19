Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2 will be available in Japan on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Sasuke was seen back in action, fighting dragons and rescuing Sakura. But now that the opponents' identities and motivations have been revealed, the duo, along with Meno, must put an end to the conflict.

Sasuke and Sakura's mission at Redaku may be coming to an end in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2

Release date and time

The manga adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust by Shingo Kimura is coming to an end. Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2 will release as per the schedule below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30pm Saturday, March 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, March 11

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, March 26

Australia Central Standard Time - 12.30 am, Sunday, March 26

What to expect in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2?

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2 fans are going to see Sasuke and Sakura finally battle Zansul and Jiji. Stopping them and their army of revived dragons, which the Prime Minister of Redaku intends to use as bioweapons, is of vital importance. If the Prime Minister's plans fail, Prince Nanare, the legitimate heir to the throne of Redaku, will get crowned, and the people will be able to look forward to a brighter future.

Moreover, Sasuke and Sakura's original mission was to locate and deliver the Ultra Particles to Naruto in order to help him recover from the illness that afflicted him.

Fans may expect to see Zansul die in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2 as a result of his own actions. Sakura, on the other hand, will seek revenge for Jiji's betrayal. And Meno will be battling the gigantic dragon. Working together, the trio will be unstoppable.

A quick recap of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 1

In the previous chapter, Sasuke inferred that Jiji was perhaps working with Zansul. But he became frantic after witnessing the main tower crumble under the weight of the giant dragon resurrected by Jiji using the Ultra Particles. The Uchiha then hurried to free Sakura from the debris under which she had become immobilized.

Sasuke rescued an unconscious Sakura and healed her. Meanwhile, Zansul directed Jiji to execute the Tartar inmates and then fly to the capital to meet with Redaku's Prime Minister. It was also revealed that the Director and Jiji had some sort of hidden agreement.

The chapter concluded with Sasuke using Susanoo to defeat a herd of dragons.

