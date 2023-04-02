Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9 will be available in Japan on Sunday, April 09, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers saw Sasuke, Sakura, and Meno fighting all the dragons resurrected by Jiji on Zansul’s command. The Uchiha couple and their dragon friend were seen to have achieved the upper hand in the fight already. In the upcoming chapter, it is possible that readers will witness the trio finally defeat their enemies at Tartar.

Sasuke and Sakura's mission at Redaku might conclude in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9

Release date and time

It seems fans are impatient to get the next chapter release so that they can see what it has in store for them. The upcoming chapter of the series, presumably titled Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9, will release as per the schedule below:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Saturday, April 08, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Sunday, April 09, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, April 09, 2023

What to expect in the next chapter?

The previous chapter established the upcoming battles between Sasuke and Zansul, and Sakura and Jiji. In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9, fans can anticipate positive developments as Zansul may suffer the consequences of his own arrogance.

Sakura, on the other hand, will be motivated by a desire for revenge against Jiji, who previously poisoned her. News on Prince Nanare's revolt, which is being supported by Kakashi, and the state of the Prime Minister of Redaku's military expeditions may also be revealed in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9.

A brief summary of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2

As Sasuke was fighting a swarm of dragons in the previous chapter, Zansul remarked on how easily Meno would be beaten by the mature Tyrannosaurus. However, Jiji corrected him, noting that by bonding with Sasuke, Meno had grown much stronger. As Meno won the battle, this was demonstrated to be true.

Sakura also demonstrated her remarkable fighting skills by punching a dragon, which damaged the Tartar Observatory's western wall. This caught Zansul's attention, and he sent Jiji to deal with her. The latter rode a dragon and followed her as she raced past the boundary. Meanwhile, Zansul was enraged at Meno's treason and called all nearby dragons to attack him and Sasuke.

