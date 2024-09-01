Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9 is set to release on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12:55AM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the reveal of Aoi’s backstory, it seems she’s being set up for even more heartbreak by presumably attending Makoto and Ryuji’s gathering on Christmas Eve.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9 release date and time

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9 seems set for an explosive reunion of the central trio at Ryuji's house (Image via Project No.9)

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55AM JST on Friday, September 6, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:55AM, Thursday, September 5, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55AM, Thursday, September 5, 2024 British Summer Time 4:55PM, Thursday, September 5, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:55PM, Thursday, September 5, 2024 Indian Standard Time 9:25PM, Thursday, September 5, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:55PM, Thursday, September 5, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:55AM, Friday, September 6, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25AM, Friday, September 6, 2024

Where to watch Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9

Aoi's feelings will likely overflow after being rejected by Makoto in Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9 (Image via Project No. 9)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news. In addition to the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in the English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German languages.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 recap

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 8 began with a focus on Saki Aoi, who was at the hospital with her grandma. Her grandma had collapsed, but was alive and fine, saying she just got a little woozy which the nurse confirmed. Saki then got a call back from her dad, who said he heard her message and would be there tomorrow. Focus then shifted to Ryuji Taiga and Makoto Hanaoka heading to school, where Saki noticed how happy the former was at the end of the day and they spoke.

At home, Saki called him and said she was in trouble and needed help due to thinking someone was at her home. After arriving, she explained that she saw someone outside her window, leading to Ryuji staying the night with her. As they spoke about their individual friendship, the suspicious person entered the house, revealed as Aoi’s dad. This led into a brief flashback of Saki’s young childhood, where she often cried to her mom about her dad not being with them.

However, her mom eventually left them. Saki then made dinner for her father that night, but he came back after being out late drinking and apologized for not being a good father. Aoi then spent time with her father, where he apologized for being a bad father. They also discussed his work, where he canceled his plans to spend Christmas with her,clearly upsetting her. Ryuji and Makoto, meanwhile, made Christmas Eve plans while discussing the possibility of kissing.

What to expect from Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9 (speculative)

Senpai Is an Otokonoko episode 9 will likely open up with a continued focus on Saki, taking the time to provide more backstory and striking while the iron is hot with her character. This should then lead into her discussion of Christmas plans with Makoto. She’ll likely invite him to go to the planetarium with her instead of her dad, prompting him to explain his plans with Ryuji which he wanted to invite her to.

This may lead to Aoi becoming even more upset over recent events, especially with her clearly still musing on her feelings for Makoto and thoughts on love in general. Considering Ryuji’s parents were mentioned as being absent, fans can expect Saki to have something of a blowup while there with them. The episode will likely end with an equal focus on Aoi storming out, and additional backstory on her relationship with her father.

