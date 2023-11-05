Shanks' Haki in One Piece episode 1082 causes havoc in the fandom

One Piece episode 1082 was long awaited because it was going to display Shanks' Haki, and the fandom has gone insane, as most people expected. It's also a testament to how Toei Animation has managed to raise the series' animation quality, and this has done the character of Shanks a lot of justice, especially his iconic "New era" line.

Considering that the Wano arc is now over, One Piece episode 1082 is part of a transition period in the anime, but Shanks' moment is worth the wait. It is a massive scene at that point of the story and is one of the few times where this character has managed to flex his abilities a bit, which is something most fans wanted to see.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1082.

One Piece episode 1082 shows Shanks' Haki in all of his glory

Shanks' display of Haki in One Piece episode 1082 was always going to generate a lot of hype online in the fandom because of his character. There are a lot of questions about who Shanks is and what are his motivations in the plot, which is why when he gets to show off a bit, a lot of fans tend to eat it up.

This is something that the people at Toei Animation are aware of, which is why they put a lot of effort into doing justice to his iconic "New era" moment. This is where the character had the moment to flex his powers a bit, highlighting how capable he is in the use of Haki. It makes sense considering that Shanks managed to become a Yonko without having a Devil Fruit.

It was a very good moment, and the animation staff did a lot of justice to that scene, especially considering how Toei has raised the standard with the One Piece anime. Ever since the Wano arc started, they have been putting a lot more effort into the series' animation, which has paid off, raising the standards of quality, especially in moments like Zoro and Sanji's main fights in the arc or Luffy's Gear 5 moment against Kaido.

The mystery surrounding Shanks

There are a lot of questions at the moment about who Shanks truly is and what he wants in the story, especially regarding his connection to Luffy. His time with Gol D. Roger was already quite interesting, but now that it has been revealed that he has connections with the World Government, the character becomes a lot more mysterious.

One Piece episode 1082 helps in this discussion since it brings back the focus to his character and who he is. There are a lot of theories surrounding Shanks, with some arguing that he is the son of a major Celestial Dragon and even was involved in Roger's execution. There is also the element of him allowing Luffy to eat the Nika fruit, or what he was going to do with it in the first place.

Be that as it may, it's also quite important to see how author Eiichiro Oda manages Shanks' character and what he is going to do with him. There were also these famous leaks back in the late 2000s about how Shanks was going to die fighting Blackbeard, although that, of course, remains to be seen.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1082 has given Shanks a lot of focus and attention, which is something that his character duly deserves. He is one of the biggest mysteries in the One Piece franchise, and fans cannot wait to see what Oda does with him in the final stretch of the series.

