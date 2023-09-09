How many times has Luffy used Gear 5 in the One Piece manga? All Gear 5 appearances explained

One Piece, a manga and anime series that has captivated audiences for over two decades now, follows the thrilling adventures of Monkey D. Luffy - a spirited young pirate determined to claim the title of Pirate King. Throughout his journey, Luffy harnesses various extraordinary abilities known as Gears, showcasing his growth and prowess in the series.
In the vast arsenal of Luffy's transformations, Gear 5 stands as the pinnacle. Known as Luffy's Awakening, this formidable power propels him to new heights. Join us in this article as we delve into the depths of Luffy's Gear 5 and explore every thrilling moment it has graced within the One Piece manga and anime.
Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.
Every single one of Luffy's Gear 5 Appearances in the One Piece anime and manga
Luffy's Gear 5 is a new technique that emerges from the profound powers of his Devil Fruit, specifically the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. It represents the true awakening of this fruit's capabilities and harnesses its strength to enhance Luffy's already rubbery physique. This formidable form empowers him with an almost surreal level of strength and flexibility, reminiscent of a character drawn in a cartoon.
Luffy possesses an extraordinary ability known as Gear 5, enabling him to tap into a seemingly limitless reservoir of power fueled by his boundless imagination. This formidable transformation is said to bear resemblance to the legendary "Warrior of Liberation," Sun God Nika, who radiates positivity and exultation.
Gear 5's first appearance was during the Wano Country Arc
The introduction of Luffy's Gear 5 occurs in chapter 1044 of the One Piece manga and episode 1071 of the anime. This significant development takes place during the Wano Country arc, specifically in Luffy's intense battle against Kaido, one of the Four Emperors. Following a devastating defeat at Kaido's hands, Luffy undergoes a transformative experience and emerges as Sun God Nika, attaining unparalleled strength and abilities.
The battle escalates, with Luffy proclaiming his ability to endure and unveiling his new form, called 'Gear 5'. Utilizing this newfound power, Luffy emits a powerful burst of Haoshoku Haki, incapacitating numerous members of the Beast Pirates.
Taking advantage of his enlarged hand, he seizes Kaido in his dragon form and forcefully pulls him back onto the rooftop. The clash carries on until Luffy executes the devastating technique known as Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun, ultimately emerging triumphant over Kaido.
Luffy uses Gear 5 in One Piece Film: Red
In One Piece Film: Red, fans get a glimpse of Luffy's highly anticipated Gear 5. During a powerful double attack on Tot Musica, unleashed by Luffy and Shanks, Luffy briefly showcases his Gear 5 in what can be described as a "debut" moment. However, it is unfortunate that the movie does not include a frontal full-body shot of Luffy in this impressive new form.
Even though the movie only briefly showcases Gear 5, it is still a thrilling treat for fans and a momentous occasion in the One Piece franchise. Fans have eagerly anticipated seeing Luffy's Gear 5 animated for the first time, making this sequence in the movie incredibly epic.
Luffy uses Gear 5 at Egghead Island in his fight against Rob Lucci
In Chapter 1069 of One Piece, Rob Lucci successfully infiltrates Egghead Island and comes face to face with Dr. Vegapunk's creation, Atlas. With a single Rokuogan attack, Lucci effortlessly defeats Atlas. However, when Luffy arrives on the scene and discovers that Atlas had provided him with food earlier, he decides to seek revenge.
To everyone's astonishment, Luffy activates his Gear Fifth Nika form, not because he needs it to fight against Lucci, but rather to introduce some intriguing information about Devil Fruits.
As Luffy harnesses his awakened Devil Fruit powers, Lucci unveils his own Neko Neko no Mi, Model: Leopard's awakened form, significantly heightening his strength. The clash between the two fighters intensifies, revealing Luffy's reluctance to unleash his full potential.
In Chapter 1070 of One Piece, the battle rages on with Luffy employing Gear 5th, showcasing his remarkable growth since the Wano Country arc. Meanwhile, Lucci struggles to land a single blow as Luffy effortlessly dominates the fight.
Luffy unleashes a barrage of powerful attacks, utilizing his signature moves like the Gomu Gomu no Dawn Whip and the Gomu Gomu no Dawn Rocket, inflicting severe injuries on Lucci. The intense battle culminates with Luffy vowing to assist Sentomaru in ousting Vegapunk from the island.
Despite its brevity, the showdown captivates fans as they witness Luffy's incredible Gear 5th transformation and Lucci's mesmerizing awakened state, showcasing their extraordinary abilities.
Luffy's Gear 5 has become one of the most highly anticipated moments among fans of the One Piece manga and anime. It represents the awakened form of the Gomu Gomu no Mi, enhancing Luffy's rubbery body to an unprecedented level. With this transformation, Luffy gains an extraordinary mastery over his rubbery abilities.
Gear 5 enables him to expand his fist to the size of an entire island using Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun. Additionally, he can transform his foes into a skipping rope using Gomu Gomu no Nawatobi. This power is regarded as the most astonishing in the world, surpassing any other devil fruit ability in existence.
With Gear 5 at his disposal, Luffy gains access to astonishing combat techniques that defy logic. Consequently, this power surge propels him towards an inevitable confrontation with the World Government, setting the stage for the climactic conclusion of One Piece.
