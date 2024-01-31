Shanks' possible arrival at Egghead gives rise to latest insane One Piece teleportation theory

One Piece is a series that prompts the fandom to come up with a lot of theories because of the deep world-building and how author Eiichiro Oda has several open plot points that sometimes take years to reach completion. Perhaps one of the most sought-after plot points is everything surrounding Shanks, the former Gol D. Roger pirate, Luffy's idol, and one of the current Yonkou, especially considering his connection with the World Government.

Now that the latest One Piece arc, Egghead, is reaching its conclusion in the manga, there are a lot of different theories of how is going to play out and one of them is involving Shanks. In that regard, this theory might be a bit insane as it suggests an element of teleportation, which is something that implies and justifies why the famous pirate has been able to step in at several key points in the story just at the right time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

One Piece and explaining the theory involving Shanks and teleportation

Expand Tweet

Now that it was confirmed in the One Piece manga there is a ship heading to Egghead, there have been a lot of theories about who is going to be. While most fans have mentioned that it could be Blackbeard and his men, there is now a theory saying that it could be Shanks since he always has a knack for showing up in the right place at the right time, with Marineford being the best example of that.

There hasn't been any serious hint about Shanks being able to teleport himself and is very likely that theory is never going to come to fruition but there is no denying that the Yonkou has always managed to show up when it matters the most. Despite not having a lot of screen time in the series, Shanks always seems to show up in key moments and is connected to a lot of major plot points, including the World Government.

It is fair to say that there is a chance of Shanks showing up in Egghead since he was going after Blackbeard but it doesn't seem very likely at the moment. However, none of that guarantees or confirms that he or his men have any teleportation ability that allows them to move from one island to another in such a short amount of time.

Shanks' role in the story

Shanks in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

It is common knowledge in the One Piece fandom that Shanks is one of the most mysterious characters in the series and remains so, even if the story is heading to its final portion. That is something that plays a significant role with several theories in the series since Shanks is connected to a lot of major plot points in the manga and they need to be developed in order to give people more understanding of what is going on.

Shanks is a former Gol D. Roger pirate, has connections with the World Government, is arguably the strongest Yonko at the moment, and was the one who handed Luffy the Nika Devil Fruit. All of these plot points, plus Shanks' own motivations, haven't been addressed and there is a strong argument to be made that the series having a well-received ending is going to need these elements to be handled correctly.

Final thoughts

There is a One Piece theory that suggests that Shanks can teleport himself from one island to another with ease, thus explaining the pirate's knack for showing up at the right time. However, there is a very good chance that isn't true since there is no hint of that in the series.