"SHE'S BACK"— Jujutsu Kaisen fans cry tears of happiness as their faith in Nobara is vindicated

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 spoilers are making their rounds on the internet and the fanbase is beyond excited. The spoilers have caused an uproar within the community and for good reason— there were plenty of exciting elements in the story. The alleged spoilers also gave fans some insight into the body-swap training that Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu participated in.

However, there was one other character who seemed to have appeared out of nowhere and helped Yuji Itadori in his fight against Sukuna. This character, Kugisaki Nobara, seemed to be dead quite early in the series, and fans were upset. Fans also took to X and other social media platforms, expressing their excitement with phrases such as "SHE'S BACK."

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters. It also contains spoilers from chapter 267, which hasn’t been released at the time of writing.

Trending

Why are fans having an exaggerated reaction to Nobara's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 spoilers?

Expand Tweet

The reason why the spoilers have created a lot of noise is due to the presence of one character in particular, and she is none other than Kugisaki Nobara. Fans assumed that she was dead during the Shibuya Incident arc, when she was pitted against Mahito. Fans had to bid adieu to her, and many felt that she died far too early in the series.

On the other hand, many readers believed that Gege Akutami would bring her back. These netizens were few in number, and were trolled for thinking that she would make a return. However, the manga author seems to have surprised everyone by bringing her back into the manga series.

Nobara entered the battlefield when Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna were fighting against each other. Nobara’s help came at a crucial time when she used Resonance on Sukuna’s last finger.

Sukuna was worried because he could no longer stay in his Domain, leaving him vulnerable to Yuji Itadori’s attacks, which would deal a considerable amount of damage. Here’s how the fanbase reacted to Nobara’s appearance as per the alleged spoilers.

Fans react to Nobara entering the battlefield and helping Yujit Itadori

Expand Tweet

"WELCOME BACK STRONGEST," said one fan.

"QUEEN IS BACK," said another.

"WELCOME BACK GOAT," said one netizen.

Most fans have embraced Nobara Kugisaki with open arms. They are happy to see her return to the manga and help out her friends. The entry reveal was well-executed and readers were apparently left shocked.

Her attack also helped Yuji Itadori gain the upper hand in the exchange, which is crucial in this fight against the King of Curses.

"Use me as a NOBARA BACK HATERS button," wrote a user.

"Ain’t no way bro," said another.

"Why Nobara coming back sucks a**," said one netizen.

There was one section of the fanbase that wasn't too pleased with her return. Some believed that a character who wasn't as significant in the important stages of the story didn't need to return.

On the other hand, some fans were just confused and didn't understand the purpose of bringing her back to Jujutsu Kaisen. With that said, it's clear that the majority of fans are happy with her return, especially after a few shortcomings from the author's end.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback