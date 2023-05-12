Skip And Loafer Episode 7 release date, where to watch, countdown, and more

Skip and Loafer anime has been progressing steadily, with episode 7 is set to be released on May 16, 2023 at 11:00 pm JST. The Final Term examination is fast approaching and Mitsumi is giving her best to prepare for the exams. The previous episode took things slowly as it further explored the relationship dynamics between some of the main characters.

Given how Sousuke Shima is, this character seems to have displayed a considerable degree of character development in the previous episode. Being vulnerable was certainly not easy for him. But, he decided to tell Mitsumi the truth about his current situation in the hopes of making up with her friend, after a petty squabble.

Skip and Loafer episode 7 is likely to focus on Mitsumi’s feelings for Sousuke Shima

Release date plus times for various regions and where to watch details

Like most anime adaptations, this series also maintains a weekly release schedule. Skip and Loafer episode 7, releasing on May 16, will be broadcasted on Tokyo MX, Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, AT-X, and Kansai Telecasting Company in Japan.

Fans outside of Japan can watch the latest episodes of the series on Crunchyroll. It is noteworthy to mention that viewers will have to avail of Crunchyroll’s paid services in order to access the latest episodes of the series.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Skip and Loafer episode 6 recap

In episode 6 of Skip and Loafer, Fumi and Mitsumi were on a video call, and the former confessed that she was in love with a person from her school. She went on to tell Mitsumi that the boy she liked was in her tennis club. Mitsumi asked Fumi about how one feels if they were in love.

Her friend explained that she often tries to find the right thing to say, and often gets nervous around him. The scene transitioned to her classroom where the teacher distributed the exam curriculum for the upcoming Final Term tests.

Mitsumi was quite concerned for Sousuke Shima since he missed school on that important day. The next day, he told Mitsumi that he missed school because he felt sleepy. Her concern for him only increased exponentially, when other girls spread rumours about Shima being a bit of a playboy that enjoyed the night life. Things were awkward as it is, but the two were forced to organize the announcement sheets since they were class representatives.

During that interaction, Shima was quite passive-aggressive. At first Mitsumi was hurt, but she felt like she was overthinking about the whole situation. The next day, she confessed that school felt boring without him, and that was the real reason for her concern. He too confessed about his situation at home.

He was vulnerable and real with her. For the first time, Shima was not being distant, and he admitted that Mitsumi was the first real female friend he has had in his life. It was at this point that Mitsumi realized that she was in love with Shima.

