Skip And Loafer Episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Skip and Loafer Episode 6 will be released on May 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST. In the fifth episode, viewers got to see how the class match committee decided to schedule sports practice for the weekend following the semester exam. Next, Mitsumi decided to play volleyball, while Mika assisted her because she didn't know how to play it.

Shima and the other boys, on the other hand, decided to play basketball. As the matches progressed, Mitsumi and the other volleyball players finished second, while Shima and his team advanced to the final.

In the episode's climax, Mika was seen concerned about Shima because he had developed feelings for Mitsumi. Mika believed that Mitsumi made up for any shortcomings Shima had, and as a result, Shima was attracted to her.

Now that the episode has concluded, many are eagerly awaiting the release of Skip and Loafer episode 6.

In Skip and Loafer Episode 6, Mitsumi will ponder over what love is

Release date and time, where to watch

Skip and Loafer's fifth episode, titled Prickly and Giddy, aired on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and the next episode is slated to be released on May 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

Skip and Loafer episode 6 will be aired by the following Japanese broadcasters: Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Kansai Telecasting Company.

Additionally, for fans outside of Southeast Asia, Skip and Loafer episode 6 will be freely accessible on Crunchyroll. Here is a time zone-based list of release dates for Skip and Loafer episode 6:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

What to expect from Skip and Loafer episode 6?

In Skip and Loafer episode 6, Fumi will tell Mitsumi about a boy she likes, and Mitsumi will reflect on what love is really like. Upon reaching school, she will find out that Shima has not come to school as he is ill.

However, she will later learn that he skipped school as he was not in the mood. She will also hear rumors that Shima roams the streets at night, making her perceive him as a bad guy.

The next day, after Shima arrives at school, when she inquires about his reason for not attending the previous day, his response will be delivered in a surprisingly biting tone.

Nevertheless, as the upcoming exams approach, it will be interesting to see what happens in Skip and Loafer episode 6, how Mitsumi responds, and how it affects her academic performance.

Recap of Skip and Loafer Episode 5

Skip And Loafer Episode 6 Release date (Image via P. A. Works)

The fifth episode of Skip and Loafer began with Mistumi observing that, with midterm exams approaching, everyone is putting in their best effort. The action then moved to Mitsumi's class, where students were discussing the game.

Mitsumi soon informed Shima that she is terrible at sports and has no idea how to play volleyball, which she has selected. Shima then said that he would teach her during lunch breaks. He also suggested that Mitsumi invite any girl in their class to help her during volleyball practice. Mika agreed to this proposition.

As the three practiced daily, during one of their sessions, Shima was unable to attend, and Mitsumi and Mika started the practice. However, even though it was first-year gym day, Mika was hit by one of the seniors playing there.

Following that, Mitsumi stood up for her, and Mika quickly realized the difference between them: Mitsumi remembered everyone who has helped her, whereas Mika remembered everyone who has hurt her.

The scene then changed to match day, with everyone getting ready for the game to begin. Following that, Mitsumi's class began their game, which they won. During lunch break soon after, Mitsumi intended to share her pickle and vegetables with Shima.

She and her friends then went to watch the basketball game in which Shima also took part. However, Mitsumi realized that Shima is popular even among senior girls and decided not to serve him the lunch she had prepared.

The girl's group then had to leave because their own match was about to begin. As Mitsumi, Mika, Yuzuki, and Makoto were returning, Kanechika made a sudden entrance with rice cakes and suggested to Mitsumi that Shima could be lonely.

Following that, Mitsumi and her team encountered Class 5, but the class proved to be too powerful. On the other hand, Mika was supportive of everyone. Ultimately, despite the fact that Mika and the others gave it their all, they were unable to defeat Class 5.

Following their defeat, the volleyball girls' team gathered in one location and learnt that the boys' basketball team is in the finals. Mitsumi then left the group to watch the basketball game and decided to serve the lunch she had prepared.

As the episode came to a close, Mika suspected Shima had developed feelings for Mitsumi because she believed Mitsumi compensated for Shima's flaws. As Mitsumi and everyone else cheered on the basketball team, they triumphed, and Mitsumi was finally able to give Shima lunch, bringing the episode to a close.

