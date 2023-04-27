Skip and Loafer episode 5 release, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Skip and Loafer episode 5 is set to be released on May 2, 2023, at 11 pm JST. In keeping with the latest episode, Mitsumi informed Shima of her goal and discovered the true reason behind the latter'ss decision to stop acting.

Additionally, Mitsumi discovered that everyone had been studying for the midterm and asked her teacher for some help with her routine discipline. In response, her teacher sent Mitsumi to Tokiko Takamine, one of her seniors, with whom she spent the day. Since Mitsumi appears to be having a good time, Skip and Loafer episode 5 will continue showing her high school experiences.

Everything to need to know about Skip and Loafer Episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Skip and Loafer will have a total of 12 episodes, with episode 5 premiering on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Kansai Telecasting Company in Japan. Viewers outside of Southeast Asia can access recent episodes for free on Crunchyroll.

The following dates and time zones correspond to the premiere of Skip and Loafer episode 5:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

What to expect from Skip and Loafer episode 5?

Skip and Loafer episode 5 will feature the class match committee deciding to hold sports practice after the midterm exams, which are about to end.

Following that, Mitsumi and Yuzuki will select volleyball as their sport for the match. For Makoto, she will go with table tennis. However, before any match starts, Mitsumi will be in a terrible situation because she had no knowledge of how to play volleyball. However, Mika, her classmate, is familiar with volleyball, but whether or not she will assist is a topic that will be covered in Skip and Loafer episode 5.

Recap of Skip and Loafer Episode 4

A still from Skip and Loafer episode 4 (Image via P.A. Works)

The previous episode of Skip and Loafer began with Mitsumi leaving for school. Upon entering, she immediately ran into Narumi Kanechika, who showed her a video of an old TV show. Shima appeared as a character in the show in the video that Narumi showed to Mitsumi and asked her to help in convincing Shima to join the drama club, to which Mitsumi agreed.

Next, as soon as Mitsumi arrived in class, she looked for an opportunity to discuss Shima's acting. However, since she was constantly thinking about the opportunity to discuss Shima's acting with him, she was unable to complete any tasks. The scene then changed to everyone playing volleyball, but when she started playing, the ball hit her, making her rush to the medical facility.

However, the nurse was not present when she entered the nurse's room, but Shima was outside the room's window. He then enquired what was wrong because she had been acting strangely recently. Mitsumi then explained that Narumi wanted him to join the drama club. Shima, on the other hand, explained why he does not want to join the drama club, stating that he previously only acted to make her mother happy.

A still from Skip and Loafer episode 4 (Image via P.A. Works)

Shima then inquired about Mitsumi's motivation for pursuing her career in the government ministry. Mitsumi replied that she was motivated by how underpopulation has affected many areas of Japan and that she wanted to address the issue at its root.

After both had given their justifications, Mitsumi mentioned how her best friend Fumi had always been there for her. At the end of their conservation, they both promised that when Shima gets a goal, they will both go to eat some great food, just like Fumi would with Mitsumi.

The scene then changed, where Mitsumi informed Narumi that Shima would not be joining the drama club. The focus of the episode then shifted to Mitsumi and other students following the weeklong break. In the class, Mitsumi learned that everyone had been putting in a lot of effort in preparation for the upcoming exams. As such, she became anxious and asked her teacher for assistance because she had become undisciplined lately and didn't know what to do.

A still from Skip and Loafer episode 4 (Image via P.A. Works)

Tokiko Takamine was then suggested to Mitsumi by her teacher. Mitsumi requested that Tokiko allow her to stay with her and assist her with her student council work, to which the former agreed. Later, while the two of them were together, Tokiko shared her schedule with Mitsumi. However, when they both went to do field work, Tokiko's schedule was not followed.

Later that night, Mitsumi attempted to create a schedule similar to Tokiko's but was lost. Tokiko, on the other hand, dreamed of a cat, missing her bus, and an oncoming bus. The scene changed to another day, and Shima was startled to see Mitsumi because she hadn't slept at all the previous night, leaving only her schedule, which was surprisingly full.

However, they soon met Tokiko, who told Mitsumi that she should not stick to her schedule and instead decide what she wanted to do with the majority of her time. At the conclusion of the episode, Shima advised Mitsumi that it was a waste of time sticking to a schedule that was not going to help her as she had a way of doing things at her own pace.

