Solo Leveling episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling episode 1 is set to be released on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The anime will be aired simultaneously all over the world in over 200 territories. It will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll worldwide.

Titled I'm Used to It, preview images of the anime's much awaited first episode are already making rounds online. Episode 1 will likely introduce protagonist Sung Jinwoo and his plight as the weakest hunter. However, he will be pointed to walk a different path after a fateful encounter.

Solo Leveling episode 1 release times in all regions

Solo Leveling episode 1 is set to be aired on Saturday, January 6, 2024 worldwide. However, given that the episode will be released simultaneously all across the globe, it will premiere at varying times worldwide.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Japan Standard Time Sunday January 7, 2024 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Saturday January 6, 2024 07:00 am Central Standard Time Saturday January 6, 2024 09:00 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday January 6, 2024 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 6, 2024 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday January 6, 2024 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 6, 2024 08:30 pm Philipine Time Saturday January 6, 2024 11:00 pm Australia Central Standard Time Sunday January 7, 2024 12:30 am

This will be first episode of the series. While it remains to be seen how many episodes the first season will have, many feel it will likley be 12. Optimists are hoping for a 24 episode opening season, the prospect of which is yet unknown.

Solo Leveling episode 1 where to watch

Labelled as one of the hottest releases of 2024, without a doubt, it can be said that countless will be eagerly waiting for Solo Leveling episode 1 to drop. Fans need not look too far as Crunchyroll will be streaming it as soon as it airs.

This has proven to be a convenient platform for the community to satisfy their anime needs whenever necessary. January 6, 2024 will be no different and allow viewers to immerse themselves in Chugong's visually stunning and captivating monster world.

Other information

The Solo Leveling anime is based on author Chugong's manga series of the same name. The series started as an unpublished novel on February 14, 2014. It eventually drew to a close with 14 volumes and 270 chapters. In 2015, it was published, and finally serialized on October 10, 2018, with all 270 chapters.

Solo Leveling episode 1 to take screens by storm in 2024 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In essence, Solo Leveling is a manhwa written by Chugong and the late artist DUBU. The anime is officially being produced by A-1 Pictures with Shunsuke Nakashige in the director's chair. Noboru Kimura will oversee the screenplay. Character designs have been handed to Tomoko Sudo and monster concepts to Hirotaka Tokuda.

Krage will perform the ending theme song, Request. Meanwhile, with Hiroyuki Sawano as composer, TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be performing the theme song, LEveL.

Solo Leveling plot

The story follows Sung Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in a world where humans possess supernatural abilities and use them to battle deadly monsters in a bid to protect mankind from annihilation. However, his life completely changes after he escapes a dangerous dungeon.

He is chosen by a mysterious program called "The System," which picks him as its sole player. It bestows him with an extremely rare and powerful ability - level up his own strength and transform anyone he kills into a loyal minion or a shadow.