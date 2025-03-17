Solo Leveling season 2 showcases Cha Hae-in's limit as an S-Rank Hunter

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 was released on March 15, 2025, and turned the tide against the Korean-Japanese Hunter alliance with the entry of the Ant King. Before the entry of this menace, everything was looking normal but the entrance of the arc's main antagonist rendered the strongest Hunters useless, one of which was the fan-favorite Cha Hae-in.

Cha Hae-in, also referred to as the Dancer due to her fighting style, was utterly overpowered by the Ant King solely because she was too scared to move. Cha Hae-in's efforts proved crucial because her opponent couldn't break the female character's flow. However, against the Ant King, Cha Hae-in couldn't move a muscle because she was overwhelmed.

Solo Leveling season 2 showcases Cha Hae-in at her lowest

Cha Hae-in as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 focused on the fight between the Korean Hunters and the Ant Queen. The fight started as a one-sided one towards the former side with every S-rank Hunter attacking the Ant Queen in coordination. However, the spotlight went towards Cha Hae-in who was supposed to land the last blow on the Ant Queen.

Eventually, Cha Hae-in picked her pace and used her sword to decapitate the Ant Queen. Initially met with surprise, Cha Hae-in's achievement saw a roar of joy all across Korea. However, something was luring in the dark as the Ant Queen's scream before her death called all of the Ants towards the Korean Hunters.

Cha Hae-in as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Eventually, a black ant entered the cave, its aura reducing everyone to their knees. Cha Hae-in, who had just killed the Ant Queen, quivered as she realized that the black ant might be beyond her level. After devouring the Ant Queen's corpse, the black ant immediately charged after the scared Cha Hae-in because it sensed the female character as the most dangerous.

However, Cha Hae-in didn't do anything to defend and was sent flying into the ceiling of the cave, fatally injured. This might have also brought the female Hunter's weakness to light.

Cha Hae-in as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Being an S-rank Hunter and one of the strongest fighters from Korea, Cha Hae-in is a master of speed. This earned her the name of the dancer, as her swift movements in battle were unavoidable. However, when she faced someone (the Ant King) with a menacing aura and speed that might be higher than her, she was reduced to her knees, unable to defend herself.

So, her weakness might be getting stagnant, when faced with a stronger opponent. This might be crucial for the future because, logically, even stronger opponents would attack humans in the future. So, Cha Hae-in's potential might amount to nothing if she stops moving whenever she witnesses an opponent with a menacing aura.

Final thoughts

As already stated, Cha Hae-in's apparent weakness in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 might make her worthless in the future. However, this weakness might just be a one-time thing or she might overcome it after the 4th Jeju Island Raid concludes. However, it is interesting how such a strong Hunter might have such a weakness.

