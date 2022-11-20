Spy x Family Chapter 72: Release date and Time, Where to read, What to expect and more

After a fortnight, Spy x Family will return on November 27, 2022, with chapter 72 of the manga at 12 am JST. The chapter can be found on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and will also be available on Viz Media’s Manga Plus website. Chapter 72 will be released all across the globe, so fans will not have to wait to read it.

In Spy x Family chapter 71, Yuri finds out about the bus being highjacked and Anya among the passengers. The Lieutenant forbids him from being present at the crime scene as Anya might recognize him. Elsewhere, Becky's father wants to send tanks and jets to rescue his daughter. On the bus, Anya discovers that the bomb is fake, and the events lead to Damian being strapped with a bomb. The chapter ends with the police finally reaching the bus.

Spy x Family Chapter 72: Everything you need to know

Release Date and Time

Anya Forger (Image via WIT Studio)

Spy x Family chapter 72 will be released worldwide simultaneously with the Japanese original. Hence, eager fans will be able to read it without any delay. For otakus residing in other parts of the world, release timings for the same are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am, November 26

Central Daylight Time: 9 am, November 26

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 am, November 26

British Summer Time: 3 pm, November 26

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm, November 26

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, November 26

Philippine Time: 11 pm, November 26

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12.30 am, November 27

Fans of Tatsuya Endo's series are encouraged to use the services mentioned earlier in the article to read Spy X Family chapter 72. The use of these platforms works to directly support the series’ official release.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 72?

Yuri Briar (Image via WIT Studio)

The previous chapter ended with police halting the bus using a road spike and surrounding it. Considering they've finally reached their destination before the kidnappers could reach, the kids now stand a chance of being saved. That is, unless the Red Circus members choose to take more violent measures.

Yuri has information on the highjack, so we might see him in action. He cannot bear to see his sister bothered if something were to happen to Anya. Additionally, Twilight's handler knows about it as well, so it is possible that she aided the police in getting there on time. At the moment, the Red Circus' demands are unclear, but that should be revealed soon in the next chapter.

Spy x Family chapter 71 recap

The chapter begins with Yuri, Yor's brother, finding out about the highjack situation. Initially reluctant to act, he realizes that Yor loves Anya, and if anything happens to her, it will cause his sister great distress. However, the Lieutenant forbids him from taking any actions, as Anya might possibly recognize him.

Anya finds out the bombs' secret in Spy X Family chapter 71 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Becky's father has been deeply bothered by the news and wants to dispatch all the tanks and jets he has to rescue his daughter. Meanwhile, on the bus, Anya finds out that the bomb strapped to her is fake, thanks to her telepathic abilities. She begins playing around with it, which gets the other children panicking.

Damian then stands up and asks to be strapped with the bomb instead of Anya. This led to Billy Squire strapping him with a bomb as well. Now on edge, he receives reassurance from his classmate, who tells him that the bomb is fake. Just then, the bus rattles to a halt. The police finally arrive, surrounding the bus after using spikes to bring it to a stop.

