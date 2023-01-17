Spy X Family chapter 74 release dates, where to read, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family chapter 74 is set to be released on Monday, January 23, at 12 am JST, according to MangaPlus and VIZ. The chapter is likely to continue the Red Circus arc and focus on the results of Anya’s decision to confront Billy about the bomb.

Chapter 74 was delayed owing to the publication-wide New Year’s break, leading to a month’s gap between the two chapters. Considering that Shonen Jump+ is returning to its regular scheduling, the manga should also return to its bi-weekly serialization.

Spy X Family chapter 74 is likely to conclude the Red Circus arc

Readers can avail of Spy X Family chapter 74 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, January 22

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, January 22

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, January 22

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, January 22

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, January 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, January 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 pm, Monday, January 23

What to expect in Spy X Family chapter 74

Spy X Family chapter 74 should bring the Red Circus arc to a conclusion. While she is too young to understand the intricacies of the tragedy surrounding Biddy’s death, Anya has a natural empathy that will help her connect with Billy. However, her impulsive actions, while necessary to save her friends, might cause a bigger disaster.

Yuri is unlikely to appear in Spy X Family chapter 74, given that he is injured. However, he is hellbent on saving Yor's daughter. As such, he may come to search for Anya despite his wounded body. Given that he is as ruthless as the rest of the SSS members, he is unlikely to care about anyone other than Anya, even if he does show up at the scene.

Anya fears the bomb (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Anya’s parents are still unable to interfere and save the girl as of yet. While it is possible for Yor or Twilight to make a sudden entrance in Spy X Family chapter 74 and save the day, it seems more likely for Anya to solve this one herself. Conversely, Damian, Becky, and Master Henderson are present at the scene and may become the support that Anya needs.

Recap of Spy X Family chapter 73

Spy X Family chapter 73 revealed that Billy’s daughter, Biddy, was a young student and an active member of the Red Circus movement. She was killed when the government used hostile measures to suppress the movement, leading Billy to join the terrorists. Presently, Anya read Billy’s mind and was surprised to learn about Biddy.

Elsewhere, Yuri and his team of SSS soldiers rescued the second hijacked bus. He was shot, and the terrorists guarding that bus were killed. Meanwhile, the local police were ordered by the higher-ups to hand the command of the situation over to the SSS. The SSS officer who took charge informed the terrorists about the situation of the second bus and gave them till dawn to surrender.

The SSS officer's motive (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

However, he ordered his troops to move in immediately after, double-crossing the terrorists. His order made it clear that while the soldiers were to keep the casualties to a minimum, saving the hostages was not their priority. Inside the bus, the other members of the Red Circus understood that Billy was having second thoughts and was unable to make a tough decision.

The driver had hidden a real bomb in the front of the bus, and he prepared to use it to blow up the bus and the hostages in it. Anya, who had read the thoughts of the advancing soldiers and knew about the upcoming attack, was alerted of the driver’s intentions. Intending to save her classmates, Anya got down from her seat and determinedly advanced towards Billy.

