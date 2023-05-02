Spy x Family chapter 80: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 80 is set to be released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following last week’s issue, which focused on Yor bonding with her co-workers, fans are confused as to where the series is headed next. While this is typical of Tatsuya Endo’s manga when between major arcs, readers are getting anxious for the next big one to begin.

No verifiable spoilers are available for Spy x Family chapter 80 at the moment. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform, which generally makes it hard for accurate spoiler information to be made consistently available. If nothing else, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 80 while speculating on what to expect from the chapter.

Spy x Family chapter 80 is as likely to begin new arc as it is to offer side story-esque focus on one of the Forgers

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 80 will be released at 12:00 am JST on Monday, May 15, 2023. Many international readers will be able to check out the issue on Sunday morning locally. Other international fans, however, will see the chapter become available on Monday night, just like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Spy x Family chapter 80 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, May 15, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 15, 2023

Chapter 79 recap

Spy x Family chapter 79 began with Yor Forger and co-worker Sharon helping their two colleagues, Millie and Camila, finish up some work. The pair discussed Anya’s attitude after the hijacking and Yor’s recent perky shift in attitude. Afterward, the four women went out to dinner.

At dinner, the women discussed their marriages, focusing on the issues they had with some of the things their husbands did with seemingly no regard for them. Yor said she had no gripes or major issues in her marriage, causing the other women to question her. A joke scene then played out in which Yor asked the Shopkeeper for permission to kill her husband in order to save her marriage.

The chapter then saw the women genuinely comment on how it's weird that the two never give each other “welcome home” kisses, with the others walking Yor home shortly thereafter. Inside, a drunk Yor freaked out while thinking about a welcome home kiss, resulting in a hilarious scene involving her and Loid to close out the issue.

What to expect (speculative)

As has always been the case between major story arcs, Spy x Family chapter 80 is incredibly hard to speculate on. The beginning of a major arc is just as likely as a one-off story focused on a member of the Forger family. Likewise, it’s equally difficult to guess who the next story arc or one-off will focus on amongst the Forgers.

Spy x Family chapter 80 is resultantly, from a speculative perspective, just as likely to keep the story on Yor as it is to switch to Loid or Anya. One thing fans can likely count on in the next issue is a lack of focus on Anya if another major arc begins.

While one would think Loid is likely to be the next arc’s focus, given his role in the series, there’s always the chance that Yor stays in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

