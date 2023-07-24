Spy x Family chapter 86: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 86 is set to be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With Whinston Wheeler on the ropes against the furious Nightfall, fans are curious to see how the situation plays out for her and Twilight alike. Likewise, with Yuri Briar’s captain now on the hunt for the pair, they have limited time to subdue and escape with Wheeler.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 86 at the moment. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform. Thankfully, fans at least have official release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 86 while speculating on what to expect.

Spy x Family chapter 86 likely to cement the injured Nightfall’s victory following brutal attack on Wheeler

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 86 is set to be released at 12:00 am JST on Monday, August 7, 2023. For most international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Monday night.

Fans can read the issue via either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Spy x Family chapter 86 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 7, 2023

Chapter 85 recap

Spy x Family chapter 85 began with Yuri being awoken by his captain and a colleague named Chloe. The captain ordered Chloe to take Yuri back to get medical attention while he looked for Twilight. Yuri then began questioning why Twilight wouldn’t kill him but couldn’t come up with an explanation as to why that was.

Nightfall, meanwhile, was still aiming her gun at Wheeler, who still had a hand on Twilight’s mask disguise. He demanded she throw her gun to the ground or he’d kill Twilight. She followed the order by throwing her gun to the ground and smashing it with her foot. Wheeler then lectured her on how unprofessional it is to have personal attachments as a spy, belittling both her skill and Twilight’s.

Nightfall then rushed at Wheeler, who calmly reassured himself that he could easily win. However, this was proven wrong when Nightfall hit Wheeler with such force that she broke his arm and hers.

Narration explained that she was so furious that her mental strength inhibitors were turned off, allowing her to use all of her strength. Nightfall then landed a kick, breaking her leg in the process and whipped Wheeler with her dislocated arm to end the chapter.

What to expect (speculative)

With Nightfall clearly having seriously injured Wheeler, Spy x Family chapter 86 will likely open up with how he responds to the recent attacks she’s made on him. More likely than not, Wheeler will either pass out from the pain or choose to retreat with Nightfall unable to pursue him on one good leg.

From here, Spy x Family chapter 86 will almost certainly see Nightfall find some means of escape for her and Twilight (possibly Wheeler as well). More likely than not, this escape will come in the form of other WISE agents finding the group, allowing them to escape just as Yuri’s captain arrives where the trio currently are.

