Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 13 preview features Anya, Loid, and Yor Forger

The first part of Spy x Family was quite successful, and fans eagerly await the release of the second part of Season 1. The second part of Season 1, just like the first part, is also expected to feature 12 episodes. Based on the official announcements made by the team, the second part of Season 1 will be released on October 1, 2022, with new episodes every week.

The sense of anticipation among fans significantly grew after Twitter user @shonenleaks uploaded pictures from the 13th episode, serving as a preview for the fans. Let’s look at the preview for the 13th episode of Spy x Family and understand what fans can expect in the next set of episodes that will be released in a few days.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 13 preview

A reputed Twitter user, @shonenleaks, recently uploaded the preview for the 13th episode of the series. There are a total of four images, each showcasing Anya, Yor, and Loid Forger.

The upcoming episode will be pretty interesting as the trailer featured a new character who happens to be a fluffy dog. Fans are excited to see how Loid will carry out his responsibilities as an agent while maintaining his cover when he’s in Yor and Anya’s presence.

Fans are excited to spend a small portion of their Saturdays watching the latest episodes of Spy x Family. In the preview images, we see Loid making a phone call, which could be his handler providing him with mission details.

In the next image, we see Yor make the same face she does every time Anya disappears. In the remaining two images, we can see Anya being excited about something and the infamous “shocked face” that became a meme during the course of this series.

What to expect in the upcoming episode of Spy x Family?

In the upcoming episode, Westalis Minister, Brantz, will take a trip to Ostania, and a radical student group that indulges in violent activities attempts to assassinate this minister. The aim of this assassination is to spark a war between Westalis and Ostania, as they believe that Ostania will utterly destroy Westalis.

However, Twilight is assigned on this mission to stop the assassination from happening. In the upcoming episode, the student terrorist group will reveal information about a secret project that was carried out on animals to utilize them for military purposes.

Twilight will be in danger, and Anya will come across one such test subject, which happens to be a fluffy white dog that is capable of seeing the future. Since Anya can read its mind, she intervenes in the mission and ensures that Twilight doesn’t die during his mission.

Fans will be introduced to this dog, and Twilight will succeed in stopping the assassination. The Spy x Family fanbase will be introduced to the dog that the Forger family will adopt. Anya will name him Bond, after her favorite character from the spy show she watches.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

