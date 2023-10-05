Spy X Family season 2 episode 1 preview hints at the infamous Yor and Loid date

With the release of Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 scheduled for this weekend, fans are excitedly discussing what to expect from the inaugural episode of the second season. While many are confident of being pleased with whatever does end up making it to the season premiere, there are many fans who are keen to learn exactly what’s in store.

Thankfully, some preview images for Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 have already been released, teasing an episode that focuses centrally on Loid and Yor. In fact, based on the preview images themselves, the upcoming episode seems set to adapt a chapter in the series, which was previously thought to have been skipped over in the first season.

Excitingly, however, it seems that Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 will end up adapting this beloved storyline after all, much to the joy of manga readers everywhere. While anime-only fans are obviously unfamiliar with the storyline, there is some general information they can benefit from, without risking going too deep into spoiler territory.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 set to adapt date night manga chapter for Yor and Loid

The currently available Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 preview images unfortunately only come to six in total. However, these six images do give an exciting look at what to expect from the upcoming episode. This includes what characters will be present, what the general plotline of the episode will be, and more.

The first image sees Anya and Loid relaxing at home, which is how the episode will begin. The second image explains Yor’s absence here, showing her in her assassin outfit and out on a job as the feared Thorn Princess. Yor is then seen returning home after, where Loid seems to profess something to her in an extremely passionate manner.

The next Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 preview image then sees Loid standing before a limousine, offering an extended hand. When put together, these four images seemingly reveal that Loid asked Yor out on a date after feeling that the two weren’t spending enough quality time together. It’s also unlikely that Anya is involved in this outing, considering how passionately Loid appears to be speaking to Yor in the third preview image.

However, this also raises the question of where Anya is while Loid and Yor are on the date. Thankfully, the fifth and sixth images provide an apparent answer to this, with the fifth seeing Anya in a disguise, hiding amid the dresses of several mannequins. She’s most likely spying on Loid and Yor, who are probably at a clothing store at this point so that the former can treat the latter.

The final preview image for Spy x Family season 2 episode 1 also reveals that Anya has an accomplice in Franky Franklin, who is shown to be spying with Anya at another location. While it’s not the most action-packed episode of the series, fans are excited for what should nevertheless be an engaging installment.

