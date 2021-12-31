Studio MAPPA celebrates Jujutsu Kaisen 0 box office success with new illustration

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiered in Japan on December 24, 2021 and was an immediate success, selling out tickets for every show on its release. The movie grossed over one billion yen, equivalent to around 8.7 million USD, on its first day.

The success of the first movie of the franchise has had not only MAPPA but also manga staff celebrating, as the movie has drastically increased manga sales for Jujutsu Kaisen as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 takes box-offices by storm

Marlen Vazzoler

Il 30/12/2020



$4,32M/ $39,84M (stime) oggi, dopo 7 gg. Il 30/12/2020 #DemonSlayer dopo 76 gg $4,5M/$66,5M (stime).

The movie is faring extremely well at Japanese theaters, second only to the premiere of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie. Box-office sales for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have crossed 1.6 billion yen, equivalent to 14.11 million USD, in the first weekend of its release. The profits had crossed 23.5 million USD by the end of December 27, 2021 on the third day of the movie’s release.

FingersCrossed



Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie finished its opening day with an approximate revenue of 1.005 billion yen. This makes it the second highest grossing opening day for a movie in Japan, right behind Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, which had 1.2 billion on the first day.

Currently, it holds the position for the second highest-grossing movie in Japanese box-offices, pushing down Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away to third place, and Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name to fourth.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 voice cast and MAPPA celebrate

The hype over the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0 manga and the upcoming trailers almost guaranteed its success even before its release. With the much-awaited movie finally premiering, the voice cast and Studio MAPPA animators associated with the project were already celebrating in various ways.

While Yuta’s voice actor, Megumi Ogata, sneaked into a premiere and remarked on the sheer number of people crying, Kana Hanazawa (Rika) and Mikako Komatsu (Maki) gushed over the character cutouts and newly released Jujutsu Kaisen 0 official merch.

Meanwhile, staff members who worked on the movie, such as character designer Tadashi Hiramatsu, and animation director Terumi Nishii, celebrated by posting special illustrations and art on Twitter. Even director Sughoo Park took to Twitter, releasing a special drawing of the current first years watching the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

Prologue movie success dramatically boosts manga sales

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 18 sold 789K copies in its first week (2 days) on sale Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 18 sold 789K copies in its first week (2 days) on sale https://t.co/iw45SyYDlZ

Jujutsu Kaisen was the best-selling manga series of 2021, with over 30 million copies in circulation.

寿 三井

呪術廻戦 · Manga Sales Evolution · Japan



The anime impact was insane.



With vol.18 we'll see if the series has already reached its peak or can top it again with the movie promo and so. JUJUTSU KAISEN呪術廻戦 · Manga Sales Evolution · JapanThe anime impact was insane. With vol.18 we'll see if the series has already reached its peak or can top it again with the movie promo and so. https://t.co/tcebRMDKvv

As of December 2021, over 60 million copies are in circulation, including the latest released volume 18 and Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0 released during Jump Festa 2022.

