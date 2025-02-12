Sukuna may have had the key to unlock Toge Inumaki's actual potential in Jujutsu Kaisen

Cursed techniques are the pinnacle of cursed energy in Jujutsu Kaisen, and mastering them gives a sorcerer unparalleled power. However, achieving mastery is often elusive, as cursed sorcerers may require more than a lifetime to perfect their cursed techniques.

Fans have likely witnessed the highs and lows of a cursed technique belonging to Fushiguro Megumi. Megumi's Ten Shadow Technique couldn't utilize Mahoraga, but when Sukuna used it, he was able to access every shinigami of the cursed technique. Similarly, Sukuna could have made Toge Inumaki the strongest through his technique, as the greatest cost of 'cursed speech' was sacrificing the curse technique for the command given.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Sukuna might have been perfect for Toge Inumaki's cursed speech

Toge Inumaki is a side character from Jujutsu Kaisen and a student at Tokyo's Jujutsu Tech. He is a second-year student and a semi-first-grade cursed sorcerer due to his mastery of cursed energy manipulation. However, Toge's main weapon in battle is his inherited cursed technique, the cursed speech.

This technique allows the user to turn words into reality, as demonstrated when he killed a cursed spirit with a single command during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie while assisting Yuta on his first mission. Thus, he is certainly one of the strongest sorcerers in the series.

However, great power came with a bigger price. Toge's body had to pay the price for the bigger command he issued. Thus, the toll would be minimal if he commanded someone to fall asleep (as he did with Miwa). On the other hand, if he commanded someone to harm another, he could start bleeding severely (as happened with Hanami).

Therefore, the ideal vessel for this cursed technique would be someone with exceptional cursed energy manipulation and a highly potent energy reserve. Surprisingly, there is already one individual in Jujutsu Kaisen who fits this description: Ryomen Sukuna.

Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Being the 'King of Curses' and the 'strongest sorcerer in history,' the cursed sorcerer mastered the manipulation of cursed energy. During the Culling Game Arc, the sorcerer switched hosts and used Megumi as his new vessel.

Subsequently, Sukuna harnessed the full potential of the 'Ten Shadow Technique' due to his control over cursed energy, which exceeded that of a normal sorcerer. Thus, if Toge Inumaki had become Sukuna's next host, the outcome could have been drastically different.

With a single command to kill someone, Toge's body could have annihilated a good part of strong sorcerers without any toll. Moreover, even if there was a lethal toll, Sukuna's reverse cursed technique should have been sufficient to address them.

Final thoughts

Sukuna might be the master of every cursed technique the series has showcased, primarily due to his mastery of cursed energy manipulation. While skills are also essential here, things might remain unchanged since the King of Curses was the strongest sorcerer for a reason.

