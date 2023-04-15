Suzume no Tojimari USA premiere has fans flooding theaters only to leave teary-eyed

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari film premiered in just over 2000 North American theaters for preview screenings on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Those fans who weren’t lucky enough to catch the preview screenings can now check out the film in their local theaters with its official release on Friday, April 14.

Many devoted anime fans have already gone to see Suzume no Tojimari just hours after its full-fledged official release in theaters. While the exact box office numbers for the opening weekend won’t come in for a few days, those curious about how the film is being received can gauge the same from reactions on social media.

Unsurprisingly, browsing Twitter and other similar sites will clearly and inarguably demonstrate that North American viewers are absolutely loving Shinkai’s latest film. Follow along as this article fully breaks down predominant fan reactions to Suzume no Tojimari, as well as briefly recaps the box office numbers for the preview screenings.

Suzume no Tojimari preview screenings and full release have fans teary-eyed and thankful for the viewing experience

Shugo19 @Shugo02712604 Just got back from the #Suzume . All I can say is, if you can, check it out. It was fantastic. Just got back from the #Suzume. All I can say is, if you can, check it out. It was fantastic. https://t.co/f7KhMIyCLq

Despite having only just premiered for what’s expected to be a long run in theaters, Suzume no Tojimari already has people rushing to the theaters.

The immense popularity of anime films internationally has been boosted in recent years thanks to entries from franchises such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece.

However, Shinkai’s films have always found international popularity, with his previous two projects Weathering With You and your name. being immensely successful overseas. Needless to say, the reception for his latest film is also much the same.

Suzume no Tojimari seems to be striking an emotionally resonant chord with a vast majority of viewers. Anecdotes from hundreds of moviegoers are already online, detailing how they were left in tears by the film’s end. Some are going as far as to call the film a “masterpiece.”

Joshua Fagan @TheJoshuaAFagan Suzume is a masterpiece: poignant, warmly funny, and quite contemplative. It's different structurally from a lot of Shinkai's other films--much more episodic-- but it's no less harrowing. I appreciate how it connects individual sorrow with a broader, communal sense of grief. Suzume is a masterpiece: poignant, warmly funny, and quite contemplative. It's different structurally from a lot of Shinkai's other films--much more episodic-- but it's no less harrowing. I appreciate how it connects individual sorrow with a broader, communal sense of grief.

Mickel Qwerty 🪽 @qwertykazam



Unsure how to succinctly portray my thoughts, but I thought it was a wonderful time. The character work felt as great as always. Simultaneously feeling larger than life and like someone that you’ve known for years. Absolutely adored #Suzume Unsure how to succinctly portray my thoughts, but I thought it was a wonderful time. The character work felt as great as always. Simultaneously feeling larger than life and like someone that you’ve known for years. Absolutely adored #SuzumeUnsure how to succinctly portray my thoughts, but I thought it was a wonderful time. The character work felt as great as always. Simultaneously feeling larger than life and like someone that you’ve known for years. https://t.co/VTf3nGMS5N

Down @_Down06 suzume was peak, honestly amazing and well worth the watch suzume was peak, honestly amazing and well worth the watch

ethantheblur_ @ethantheblur_ I’d recommend doing a little reading on the real life incident it deals with beforehand, it’ll only add to the experience #Suzume is one of the most beautiful, heartfelt, funny, and traumatic movies I’ve seen in a while. Go watch it, and bring tissuesI’d recommend doing a little reading on the real life incident it deals with beforehand, it’ll only add to the experience #Suzume is one of the most beautiful, heartfelt, funny, and traumatic movies I’ve seen in a while. Go watch it, and bring tissues 😭 I’d recommend doing a little reading on the real life incident it deals with beforehand, it’ll only add to the experience https://t.co/sxqzQLF7k3

Fans are also praising the comic relief found throughout the film, calling it poignantly and thoughtfully implemented without distracting from the overarching emotional plot.

Also receiving significant praise is the film’s touching upon natural disasters that occur in Japan, such as earthquakes, tidal waves, and so on.

Moonie @MoonieTheArtist

#SuzumenoTojimari #suzume Suzume blew it out of the water. I'm so glad I ended up going (I had considered getting a refund for my tickets and staying home as I was feeling a little under the weather). Definitely my second favorite movie by Makoto Shinkai absolutely recommend it Suzume blew it out of the water. I'm so glad I ended up going (I had considered getting a refund for my tickets and staying home as I was feeling a little under the weather). Definitely my second favorite movie by Makoto Shinkai absolutely recommend it #SuzumenoTojimari #suzume https://t.co/Vnxl8r3g7V

alice @bakmialice suzume, 2022



gorgeous visuals. no words for that. i love how they implemented the comedi beats while also bringing heavy topics to the film, personally love how they touched upon natural disaster that occured in japan- suzume, 2022gorgeous visuals. no words for that. i love how they implemented the comedi beats while also bringing heavy topics to the film, personally love how they touched upon natural disaster that occured in japan- https://t.co/ZFFqxdKuMa

𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒂 / 𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊 🌙 @spookylilspirit #SuzumePremiere saw ‘suzume’ and was one tear away from ugly crying in theaters, makoto shinkai doesn’t miss, simply makes some of the best films out there. saw ‘suzume’ and was one tear away from ugly crying in theaters, makoto shinkai doesn’t miss, simply makes some of the best films out there.✨ #SuzumePremiere https://t.co/k9BQNIHHB9

aster tealeaf @AsterTealeaf

Stunning

Breathtaking

All the words



It never fails to amaze me to see wonders on the screen What can I say about #Suzume StunningBreathtakingAll the wordsIt never fails to amaze me to see wonders on the screen What can I say about #Suzume ?StunningBreathtaking All the wordsIt never fails to amaze me to see wonders on the screen https://t.co/thyuHU2TUB

Suzume no Tojimari is also being called deceptive by some, with viewers pointing to marketing tactics suggesting that the eponymous protagonist is just a girl in love. However, as the film goes on, it becomes clear that there’s much more to her.

＜レイフォース＞ @rayforcegame I watched Shinkai's latest film, "Suzume no Tojimari".

One thing I was surprised is that this film's theme is ”Great East Japan Earthquake” rather than "boy meets girl".Of course this is love story as well.

In the last scene,I was a little crying... I watched Shinkai's latest film, "Suzume no Tojimari".One thing I was surprised is that this film's theme is ”Great East Japan Earthquake” rather than "boy meets girl".Of course this is love story as well.In the last scene,I was a little crying... https://t.co/te45LVUXHn

This subversion also plays a major role in why many fans were so emotional while watching the film. The titular character is an incredibly relatable protagonist, and while the exact world she inhabits throughout the film is extraordinary, the themes and issues presented are grounded in reality. It makes for an emotional, unpredictable adventure that will make even the most hardened viewer shed a tear.

