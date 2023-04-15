Suzume no Tojimari USA premiere has fans flooding theaters only to leave teary-eyed

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari film premiered in just over 2000 North American theaters for preview screenings on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Those fans who weren’t lucky enough to catch the preview screenings can now check out the film in their local theaters with its official release on Friday, April 14.
Many devoted anime fans have already gone to see Suzume no Tojimari just hours after its full-fledged official release in theaters. While the exact box office numbers for the opening weekend won’t come in for a few days, those curious about how the film is being received can gauge the same from reactions on social media.
Unsurprisingly, browsing Twitter and other similar sites will clearly and inarguably demonstrate that North American viewers are absolutely loving Shinkai’s latest film. Follow along as this article fully breaks down predominant fan reactions to Suzume no Tojimari, as well as briefly recaps the box office numbers for the preview screenings.
Suzume no Tojimari preview screenings and full release have fans teary-eyed and thankful for the viewing experience
Despite having only just premiered for what’s expected to be a long run in theaters, Suzume no Tojimari already has people rushing to the theaters.
The immense popularity of anime films internationally has been boosted in recent years thanks to entries from franchises such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece.
However, Shinkai’s films have always found international popularity, with his previous two projects Weathering With You and your name. being immensely successful overseas. Needless to say, the reception for his latest film is also much the same.
Suzume no Tojimari seems to be striking an emotionally resonant chord with a vast majority of viewers. Anecdotes from hundreds of moviegoers are already online, detailing how they were left in tears by the film’s end. Some are going as far as to call the film a “masterpiece.”
Fans are also praising the comic relief found throughout the film, calling it poignantly and thoughtfully implemented without distracting from the overarching emotional plot.
Also receiving significant praise is the film’s touching upon natural disasters that occur in Japan, such as earthquakes, tidal waves, and so on.
Suzume no Tojimari is also being called deceptive by some, with viewers pointing to marketing tactics suggesting that the eponymous protagonist is just a girl in love. However, as the film goes on, it becomes clear that there’s much more to her.
This subversion also plays a major role in why many fans were so emotional while watching the film. The titular character is an incredibly relatable protagonist, and while the exact world she inhabits throughout the film is extraordinary, the themes and issues presented are grounded in reality. It makes for an emotional, unpredictable adventure that will make even the most hardened viewer shed a tear.
