TenPuru episode 6: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

TenPuru episode 6 will air on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 1:30 am JST, according to the anime's official website. The program will then air on networks like MBS, AT-X, HTB, and BS NTV as well. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw the bond between Akagami and Tsukuyo deepening as Akagami visited Tsukuyo at school and brought her lunch. He also helped Tsukuyo to return to archery by taking on more responsibilities at the temple and encouraging her to pursue her passion.

TenPuru episode 6 likely to focus more on Akagami and Yuzuki's relationship

Release date and time of TenPuru episode 6

Tsukuyo, Akagami, and Yuzuki (Image via Gekko)

TenPuru episode 6 will begin adapting material from chapter 24 onwards of Kimitake Yoshioka's manga. The anime is expected to feature 12 episodes, which means we are already halfway through the season. The next episode is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 12:30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

India Standard Time - 10:00 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Philippine Time - 12:30 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 2 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Korean Standard Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, July 9, 2023

A quick summary of TenPuru episode 5

Tsukuyo, Mana, and Yuki (Image via Gekko)

In the previous episode, Yuzuki and Akagami returned home after spending a night at a love hotel, only to discover Tsukuyo waiting. They then had to explain to her everything that happened.

Later, at school, Mana and Yuki approached Tsukuyo to discuss the rumor about her having a boyfriend. An eyewitness had apparently caught them kissing. In an attempt to explain, Tsukuyo accidentally revealed they were not kissing but were actually whispering about having kissed before.

At this point, Tsukuyo noticed Akagami had arrived at school to deliver her lunch. So she had to knock him out so no one would find they were living together. She then took him to the nurse's office, but when Mana and Yuki came to check up on her, she had to hide him under the covers. However, Tsukuyo and Akagami were caught when Mana and Yuki came to visit them a second time.

During his visit to the school, Akagami learned that Tsukuyo used to be part of the archery club but had quit. The following day, he took care of all the housework so that Tsukuyo could practice. Although she initially declined, Tsukuyo eventually ended up at the archery range.

Tsukuyo (Image via Gekko)

Later, Tsukuyo explained to Akagami that she had quit archery because Yuzuki had also stopped due to the pressure of taking over the temple. Moreover, Yuzuki was much better at archery, and Tsukuyo believed Yuzuki should have been the one to continue.

Akagami then showed her that Yuzuki still practiced archery as a form of standing meditation, and she was actually quite bad at it. Realizing her mistake, Tsukuyo thanked Akagami and returned to the archery club.

What to expect from TenPuru episode 6?

Yuzuki will most likely be seen again in TenPuru episode 6 (Image via Gekko)

Akagami grew up hating his father and made a conscious decision not to follow in his footsteps. This motivated him to enter a temple and become a monk. TenPuru episode 6 will hopefully show more of Akemitsu's experiences at the temple, especially his interactions with Yuzuki.

However, since the anime is deviating from the manga and omitting certain parts, there is no way to predict what will happen in the next episode.

