The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 14, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be televised in Japan through several TV networks. Following that, the anime will be made available to stream worldwide on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Lizbeth trying to summon a goddess to resurrect Adam. Thus, she attempted to use Philomela as a sacrifice to resurrect him. That's when, despite her despair, Philomela revealed that she wanted to live. Hence, Chise rescued her by destroying the goddess' summoning circle.

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23 release times in all regions

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23 will be released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). The episode will be titled Of two evils choose the less.

While the episode will be released on the same day in every region, one should note that timings for the same may vary a lot due to the different time zones around the world.

Hence, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23 will be available to stream worldwide at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5 am Thursday December 14 Central Standard Time 7 am Thursday December 14 Eastern Standard Time 8 am Thursday December 14 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Thursday December 14 Central European Time 2 pm Thursday December 14 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Thursday December 14 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Thursday December 14 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday December 14

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23 broadcast and streaming details

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23 will first be televised in Japan on local TV networks such as TOKYO MX, BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, AT-X, and many others. The episode will also be available to stream in Japan on Prime Video and Lemino.

Following that, the same anime episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Southwest Asia.

Recap of The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 22

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 22, titled Give a thief enough rope and he'll hang himself, saw everyone get expelled from the dreamworld unconscious, except for Philomela. Elsewhere, Lizbeth recalled Adam's birth and began the process of having him resurrected. That's when Philomela reached her location.

Lizbeth planned on using a grimoire and Philomela's blood to summon a god to resurrect Adam. After she summoned the dark figure, Lizbeth restrained Philomela from sacrificing her.

Soon after, Chise and the others became conscious and reached Lizbeth's location. That's when Philomela revealed that she wanted to live. Upon hearing this, Chise destroyed the goddess summoning circle and rescued Philomela.

What to expect from The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23?

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 23, titled Of two evils choose the less, may most likely reveal Adam and Iris's past. While Lizbeth wanted to resurrect only Adam and not Iris, Adam himself wasn't fond of Lizbeth. Hence, the upcoming episode could make a revelation, setting up the fight.

Given that Chise Hatori destroyed the Goddess summoning circle, the upcoming battle is bound to be against a godly entity. However, fans may have to wait until the next episode is released to find out its identity.

