The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 22: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 22 is set to premiere on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 10 pm JST. With Philomela still seemingly alive and able to fight back against the Testament of Carnamagos, the upcoming installment should see Chise and co try to weaken the entity physically.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoiler information is available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 22 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 22 will set up Philomela for her own salvation if she’ll fight for it

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 22 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, December 7, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll has become the best and only option to stream any anime series from any year.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 22 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Thursday, December 7

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Thursday, December 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 1 pm, Thursday, December 7

Central European Time: 2 pm, Thursday, December 7

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, December 7

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, December 7

Japanese Standard Time: 10 pm, Thursday, December 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, December 7

Episode 21 recap

Episode 21 began focusing on Zoe Ivy and Fabio Zaccheroni’s fight against the werewolf. As Zoe used his powers, something protracted from his back and drastically changed his demeanor. He then seemingly broke whatever control Lizbeth had over the werewolf, returning to normal after. Philomela’s body was then shown disintegrating, causing Alcyone to return Philomela’s soul to her in the hopes of healing her, but this was unsuccessful.

Chise and co enter the mansion, with Alcyone appearing and telling everyone but Elias where to find Philomela. The group is attacked by Philomela when they arrive, but Chise’s friendship amulet thankfully protects them. Lucy attacks Philomela after noticing a Webster family spider on the wall, demanding an explanation from her. Philomela discusses how all she was ever allowed to do was act scared before attacking them.

Philomela’s body suddenly becomes tree-like as a young Chise appears in Philomela’s mind and tries to help put her “back together” by revisiting her entire life. Chise explained that she helped Philomela because it’s like helping her old self. After reuniting with Lucy and Isaac, Philomela’s memories confirm she was there when Lucy’s family was massacred. The episode ended with Philomela asking for help as the book took over her mind again.

What to expect (speculative)

With the prior installment seemingly confirming that Philomela is still alive, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 22 should see Chise and co return to reality to try and save her. This is especially likely considering that the power of the Testament of Carnamagos book has likely taken full control over her psyche once more.

Likewise, with a spiritual approach to salvation now unviable, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 22 should see a physical fight break out between Philomela and Chise and co. However, Chise and co will likely only be able to weaken the Testament’s power to the point where Philomela has an opportunity to overpower it on her own, making her salvation ultimately up to her.

