The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 11: Philomela's involvement in attacks seemingly confirmed as Chise gets best advice yet

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 was released on Thursday, June 15, 2023, bringing with it a somewhat slow but nonetheless exciting penultimate installment. While fans weren’t sure what to expect from the final few episodes, it seems that Chise will be forced to learn to protect others without putting herself in harm’s way in the upcoming finale.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 also ends with some shocking news, seemingly painting Philomela as almost certainly involved in the recent magic power attacks. While nothing is set in stone in the installment, such possibilities are all but officially confirmed by the episode’s closing moments.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sets up season finale in exciting and enigmatic way

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11: Lucy’s status

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 begins by focusing on a sleeping Philomela Sargant, who opens her eyes and comments on the scent of Chise’s potpourri fading. Perspective is then shifted to Marielle using healing magic on Lucy Webster in Alexandra Heath’s nurse’s office.

She concludes that Lucy was also attacked by The Testament of Carnamagos, prompting Chise to ask what the book is about. Marielle explains kindly, adding that it’ll continue sucking Lucy’s magic power away no matter how much they supply her with. Elias suggests tracing where her magic power is going, promptly doing so soon after.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 unfortunately shows him to be unsuccessful, establishing that it’s unclear if that’s the nature of the spell or if the attacker is concealing themselves. Elias further comments that, thanks to Chise and her abundance of magic power, Lucy was awake just now, due to her being a Sleigh Beggy.

Marielle comments on how their intentions may be to sap Lucy to death, prompting Elias to point out that neither Simeon nor Lucy have enough magic power to target them for that purpose. He adds that it’s a problem for him that both Simeon and Lucy were targeted since Chise will do something reckless for Lucy, and Elias is trying to build a friendship with Simeon.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees Elias say he needs to get to the bottom of this, shocking Marielle and Chise with his latest words and sentiments. Chise says she’ll help however she can, but Elias says she shouldn’t always be putting herself in danger. Likewise, the situation isn’t one children should be involved in.

She counters that he’s not uninvolved too, but acting on behalf of Simeon’s sake, to which he says he’s acting for her sake as well. Chise adds that it does involve her then, given that Lucy is her friend. However, Alexandra jumps in to agree with Elias and point out that he’s simply concerned for her.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 then sees Alexandra leave to report the current situation to the principal, telling all of them to keep this under wraps. She then suggests Chise attend the extra class today to keep her mind off things. On her way there, Chise runs into Philomela, who tells the former that the potpourri she gave her is starting to fade.

Philomela returns it to Chise, who realizes that the fabric is all worn out and offers to change it out with the same scents. However, Philomela says she smells blood as Chise opens her potpourri box and suggests that they make them together some time. Philomela gets excited at this prospect at first, but then puts her head in her hands while saying they’ll do it someday.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees someone eavesdropping on them from a nearby corner, but doesn’t reveal who it is. The episode then cuts to the extra class, focused on rune sorcery. Chise, Zoe Ivy, and three others are in attendance. The teacher begins by explaining that runes were originally used as a phonetic writing system, and that using them in sorcery requires knowledge and familiarity.

Likewise, each symbol has its own meaning, and can be used in a wide variety of applications due to their versatility. Chise sees one that looks like a thorn, prompting the teacher to explain that it’s called Thurisaz. He seems to liken it to a wide variety of things, including giants, faeries, the god Thor, and thorns and brambles themselves.

The teacher, in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11, also explains that it can be used for protection, although it won’t protect someone in the way a human would prefer. The exercise for the class is then revealed--they have to use runes to make a protective amulet. Zoe then asks Chise how Lucy has been as the other students approached the runes.

The episode then shifts back to Lucy in the nurse’s office, where she wakes up to Zoe visiting her. He explains that Chise told her what happened and that she should keep resting, adding that she got Alexandra’s permission to be here. Lucy asks about her brother Seth, but Zoe obviously doesn’t know what she’s talking about, leaving as he says he just wanted to say hi.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11: Lessons learned

Further, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees Lucy request to pet his snakes, but he doesn’t know how to respond to it at first. However, he eventually lets her do so, which seemingly comforts her in the process. She talks about how she used to have her spiders and how she adored them so much.

An embarrassed Zoe tells her that she shouldn’t be so quick to ask to touch a Gorgon’s snakes, saying it has a special meaning for them. However, she’s already fast asleep again by then, and Seth, who is awake and listening in, comments on the nature of youth. The episode then shifts perspectives to Chise and Elias’ home, where they're explaining to Silky why they’ll be living at school for a while.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 then sees Silky seemingly scared upon hearing this news, as Chise enters and continues explaining why Elias isn’t here. She adds that Elias actually said he’s doing this for his friend, adding how she’s happy yet conflicted, but doesn’t know how to accurately describe it.

Chise then says she’s going outside for a bit, but won’t wander far. She’s then shown to be giving the Hunting Hounds the sheep they’re owed for sparing everyone in the previous episode. The Hounds seem happy with this, as Chise is then shown walking back home with Hazel and thanking him for preparing the sheep.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees Chise ask him how he got the sheep, prompting him to explain that there are plenty of butchers who raise sacrificial animals. Hazel adds that they were raised for that purpose as Chise seems to be upset, prompting her to explain that she’s bothered by being unable to repay them herself.

Hazel calls her “quite an idiot” for going so out of her way to defend someone they don’t know, especially when said person was after her life. He adds that she just expects things to work out, and Chise responds by saying that she can’t argue. Hazel then asks her what she would’ve done if they wouldn’t have been satisfied with sheep, suggesting that a human sacrifice may have been necessary and asking what she would’ve done.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees him add that this is the kind of creature she’s dealing with, and that many have broken their promise and died or gone mad. He tells her not to take any risky bets in life, prompting Chise to say she’s sure she wants to live, but she keeps acting before she realizes it.

She questions how to think about herself when doing things. Hazel responds by highlighting the importance of patience. He explains that she needs to observe carefully, and not jump in immediately, and questions if it’s other people she’s trying to protect, or if she’s being greedy and just wants to be important. He adds that if she gets hurt, there’s someone who’ll feel that pain just as much as she does.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees him add that she’s not the only one both the Hounds and the world at large may take their share from, including her friends. He adds that she knows what she needs to do to make sure that doesn’t happen, adding that he’s not telling her what to do, but simply offering advice.

The episode then jumps back to the College, where various small children are seemingly celebrating Halloween. Torrey Innis and Narcisse Maugham are handling decorations and handing out treats, commenting on how the other instructors are far too busy with everything going on right now.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees Torrey say that while things are hectic, it would be suspicious if they canceled an event. Maugham places his bets that it was one of the “undergrounders,” and Torrey notes how this makes the most sense. However, Maugham says he’s not too interested in the current incident, so he should at least let kids enjoy the “event.”

As he departs, he calls Torrey “Tristan,” seemingly shocking and upsetting Torrey, who says he told Maugham not to call him by that name. Maugham says he’s just messing with him, as the scene changes to Alice Swayne seeing children play in the halls. She remembers celebrating Halloween with Renfred when she was younger, as the kids bump into her and tell her to watch where she’s going.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11: Strange motives and new characters

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees Alice ask the same kid to borrow his cloak when he’s done with it, as the scene changes once again to the nurse’s office. Zoe is trying to force the fully conscious and dressed Lucy back into bed since she might collapse again, as Chise asks what’s going on.

Lucy explains that she has work to do on Halloween, departing as she says she’ll do it before she passes out again. Chise, however, grabs her arm as she walks by, refusing to let go and questioning if this is how people feel when they stop her or get mad at her recklessness. Lucy says she needs to do this to pay for her tuition, explaining that she doesn’t want to touch Seth’s money since it’ll give him an excuse to boss her around.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees Zoe add that she can’t be up right now either way when Rian Scrimgeour and Isaac Fowler arrive. Zoe explains that Chise insists on going to the waste tower, prompting Isaac and Rian to explain that it’s a place where the results of botched sorcery and rare ores and medicinal herbs can be found.

Rian is shocked to learn that Lucy is being paid to gather these ores and herbs, prompting her to explain that she’s signed up to do it and will have an instructor with her. Chise and Zoe then stop her and volunteer to go in her stead, as the scene shifts to someone in a cloak walking through the waste tower.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees Philomela Sargant accompanying this person, when Chise, Isaac, and Zoe arrive shortly thereafter. Zoe explains that they’re here in Lucy’s place, prompting the cloaked man to ask if she told them what they’re collecting. He introduces himself as Fabio Zaccheroni, while thanking them for the help.

Meanwhile, Ruth is watching over Lucy, who is now back in bed. Ruth adds that he doesn’t like guarding her either, but is following Chise’s orders to keep an eye on her. Ruth then asks Lucy not to do anything reckless, like Chise does for Seth’s sake. Lucy begins arguing back, when Ms. Wachmann appears to ask how she’s doing.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 sees Lucy trying to get out of bed, while apologizing for missing the gathering practice in the waste tower. However, the teacher tells her that they’ll work it out once she’s better, adding that she can handle this herself. Lucy asks if she ran into her classmates, but it’s clear Wachmann doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

Chise is then shown asking Philomela about her experience here, prompting her to warn Chise about watching out for Fabio. As the doors open, Fabio explains that they’re about to run into extinct animals and plants, precious minerals, and those who were discarded and whose hearts were stolen.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 then shifts to Liza Quillyn in her office, where one of the Mother Cats greets her. Liza says she’s dealing with so many problems, asking what she should do or where she should begin. She adds that she’s still having fun, since her job involves solving problems, and that the more she can solve, the better her reputation.

She then reaches for a stack of letters, seemingly noticing something about the first one as she opens it. This reveals that Philomela Sargant is planning on withdrawing from the College as the episode comes to an end.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11: In summation

While not many significant events happen in the episode, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 11 does expertly set up the season finale to be a truly exciting installment. Likewise, the introduction of Fabio and the revelation of Philomela withdrawing from college will likely reveal both to be involved in the attacks made via The Testament of Carnamagos.

Likewise, Chise will likely be forced into using her dragon arm powers once more, possibly setting up the major conflict for the next cour or season to come for the series. In the meantime, however, fans can focus on theorizing exactly where Philomela’s final allegiances will lie, given her apparent infatuation with Chise.

Be sure to keep up with all The Ancient Magus’ Bride anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

