The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 9: Chise meets Lucy's brother as Elias and instructors learn of a College theft

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 was released on Thursday, June 1, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the season’s events. Unsurprisingly, the episode begins with a focus on Lucy Webster, who is still in a comatose-like condition following the draining of her magic power in Scotland.

However, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 9 quickly expands to cover additional topics and situations, building up an intriguing conclusion to the series' second season. While the episodes up to this point have been great, fans truly cannot wait to see what happens as the season enters its homestretch.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees an assault on the College begin under mysterious circumstances

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9: Two steps forward, one step back

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 begins with someone saying they’re taking time off due to a certain somebody in their family having collapsed as they enter a car. Revealed to be Seth Noel from the Black Market, he tells the driver to stop asking questions and hurry to the airport as the episode enters its opening sequence. Returning to the College afterwards, Zoe Ivy is seen entering Alexandra Heath’s nurse room.

He finds Chise sitting by the unconscious Lucy’s bedside, revealing she’s been asleep for 10 days now. Zoe asks Chise if she’s okay, having been with Lucy this whole time. Chise says she’s fine, internally thinking that she shouldn’t yet reveal that she has more than enough magic power to spare.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 then sees Alexandra call out to Zoe, ready to start his routine physical. Zoe tells Chise not to push herself too hard before leaving, with Chise saying out loud that she hopes Lucy is okay. Elias points out how Lucy says this each day as he appears from her shadow, with Lucy saying she’s worried due to how mysterious the situation is.

Elias asks what it’s like to feel worried, to which Chise says one’s head and guts feel agitated and they keep thinking about a nasty future. He then asks if it’s scary, to which Chise says that’s a part of it as well. Elias likens it to the time he couldn’t focus on anything when she was unconscious, asking Chise if Lucy’s condition bothers her.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Chise say it worries her, adding that he and Lucy don’t have the same role. He says that he knows this, adding that he’s confident that he’s the one who worries for her the most. Elise says his guts cooled down when she came back, revealing their reuniting after the trip, where he is concerned about what happened to Chise’s hair.

Elias hears of what transpired after refusing with his other half, claiming that she does put herself in risk frequently as Silky cuts her hair. Chise asserts that there was nothing else she could’ve done this time, to which Elias agrees. He adds that while Chise’s first thought shouldn’t have been to look for Lucy by herself, it wasn’t a bad decision as a mage.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees him add that the way she went about it is something he would have done himself. Chise says she doesn’t really get it either, saying that she felt like she could hear someone’s voice from somewhere deep. The episode then cuts to a spiral staircase in a well, where it’s revealed that Chise has gone to Joseph to ask what happened.

Chise explains that he’s the only one who has been inside her mind for a long time, prompting him to ask why he’s the one person she’s so flippant with. He then asks her what she thinks the voice is, to which she says something bad. Joseph counters that it tried to stop something from killing her, asking if that truly is evil.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Chise say she doesn’t think she should have gone so far, but the voice said that it was all she could do. Joseph counters that she’s only here to regret it because she survived, adding his doubt that she would have died so easily given who she is now.

Chise asks if that was the voice of the dragon, but Joseph says he doesn’t know, adding that he’s certain that the voice came from within her. He then goes back to bed, telling her to leave because he’s sleepy. Chise thanks him before climbing back up the staircase, with Joseph thinking to himself that she heard the voice of a dragon gone mad having cursed a human.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees him add that Chise's had a taste of his past, having seen the source of malice and animus. Likewise, she learned to hurt another while being guided by the voice, and that once one knows they can bare their fangs at an enemy, there’s no going back to the time before no matter what.

Meanwhile, in the present, Elias asks why Chise went to Joseph even though he’s her master. Chise explains that she thought it would be best to ask someone who knows what it’s like, as Seth enters the room. Chise greets him, prompting him to ask her why she’s here. She explains and asks in kind, explaining that he learned that a family member collapsed.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9: Family introduced

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 then sees Alexandra greet him, asking why it took him so long to get here. He says he was busy with work before asking how his sister Lucy is, prompting Chise to confirm this connection. She adds that Lucy is her roommate, as Alexandra says she’d like to explain Lucy’s condition and asks him to come with her.

Seth says that Lucy is a difficult person, but she hopes that Chise can befriend her. Lucy seems to stir as this is said, with Chise returning to her side once Alexandra and Seth leave the room. As Chise returns to Lucy, she sees her tossing and turning with a pained expression, leading her to grab a wet towel and place it on her forehead.

However, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees this cause a flash of bright light. Once Chise opens her eyes again, she sees a pile of corpses before her, with someone sitting in front of them. Another person runs up to Chise and grabs her arm, begging for her to give back their “spiders.”

As Chise returns to reality, Lucy is shown to be fully awake and conscious. Alexandra then comes in, happily exclaiming that Lucy is awake. Seth also enters, prompting Lucy to ask him why he’s here. He explains the situation to her, after which she tells him to go away and leave. She says that she doesn’t want a loser like him worrying for her, but passes out shortly thereafter.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Seth say he’ll stay by her side for a while since she seems unstable, as Chise stares at them. She’s then seen walking around the College grounds, thinking about what she saw in that vision and questioning what it was. She suddenly smells orange and lavender and believes she has run into Philomela.

At first, she only sees a cloud of black, swirling dust, which eventually materializes into Philomela Sargant. The two stare at each other in silence, with Chise then asking if she was practicing something, which Philomela confirms. Chise apologizes for interrupting before asking how the tea was, noticing she still has the potpourri on her.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Philomela say it was fine, with Chise adding to let her know when she runs out and she’ll make more. Philomela asks her why she does so much for her, to which Chise says she doesn’t know and apologizes. She says that she just had an urge to talk to Philomela, saying she can stop if it’s a bother.

Philomela says that she’s not used to talking in front of other people, adding that she doesn’t mind when it’s just the two of them. Chise says she understands, prompting Philomela to depart by turning back into the cloud of swirling black dust. she realizes Philomela left because of their impending arrival when Isaac Fowler and Rian Scrimgeour appear from the steps below.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees the boys ask how Lucy is, prompting the latter to explain what just happened. The scene then shifts to someone yelling at two others, asking for an explanation and if there are any records of something being stolen from the Forbidden Books Storage. He asks if it was used in an experiment, but the other two say they didn’t see evidence for such in their routine check.

The other asks why “it” has fallen apart, revealing a safety deposit box with a pile of ash inside. Present within is a silver hair which is highlighted as he questions if “it” has been replaced with a fake. The episode then shifts to what appears to be a College faculty meeting, with the man wearing glasses who was yelling in the previous scene standing next to Liza Quillyn at the head of the table.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Liza thank the instructors for coming, explaining that an emergency has come up. The man then explains that the book in Forbidden Books Storage Number 5 was found to have crumbled. The instructors question how this could be, prompting him to explain that the book that had crumbled was actually a fake.

Someone asks if this means the book was a fake the entire time or if it was swapped out recently, to which the latter is put forth as a theory. Other details about the book are asked, seemingly overwhelming the man. He explains that the book is called The Testament of Carnamagos, which sparks a memory within Torrey Innis.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9: A missing book and missing persons

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Torrey point out to Elias that it’s the book that he once read and had, as the man explains that simply reading it can affect the reader. Likewise, he and the librarians don’t know much about the contents themselves. He explains that the book story in the library in England is a copy and that while it won’t have as much of an effect as the original, they have no idea how effective it will be.

Elias shares that he has read that book before, prompting Torrey to think that he should wait. Liza asks Elias about its contents, prompting Elias to say he borrowed it from an acquaintance and that while it offered a few insights, he gave it back before he could use it. Torrey says that Elias technically isn’t lying as Liza asks him to describe it to an extent that they won’t be affected.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Elias pause before saying that it can put the living mortal in danger at times. He explains that the book describes ways to take in the life force and magic power of others, as well as how to create and destroy immortals and how to bring back the dead.

Liza questions why he chose to read it, to which Elias says it was intriguing, but he realized he had no use for it. Likewise, reading it comes at a great cost for a person. Torrey internally suspects that Elias is putting this out in the open so there’s no reason to suspect him. Liza thanks Elias for this information, calling it very informative.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees her add that they’ll continue investigations both internally and externally, asking everyone to let them know if they learn of anything. She adds that since it can affect humans, it could cause an incident. If this occurs, they’ll be asking for the instructors’ cooperation, saying they should keep that in mind.

The side of the table Elias is on sees all its instructors gleefully agree, to which she counters that they need to be serious and that this isn’t the time to remind them that they’re free spirits. The librarian then explains that special spider silk is woven into the cover and other parts of the book, prompting one instructor to ask if it’s the Webster family’s silk.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Liza say this is possible, asking everyone to take care that this information doesn’t make its way to Lucy Webster. She then tells everyone to remember to be careful and not get too lost in their research as the meeting ends. Afterwards, Elias asks Torrey what the deal is about the Webster family's spiders.

Torrey explains that Elias wouldn’t know since he’s a mage, beginning to explain when several other instructors approach the latter. A centaur introduces himself as Simeon Paladilhe, saying he’s been eager to meet Elias. Others approach and share similar sentiments, praising Elias’ impressive disguise as he returns to his actual form.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Torrey tell them to give him space since he was in the middle of asking a question. Torrey explains that Elias doesn’t know about the Webster tragedy, seemingly dampening the mood. Simeon explains that the Webster tragedy could’ve happened to anyone, explaining that they made a living by producing and duplicating magic books.

Likewise, their books were famous for being just like the originals. They were also famous for the spiders they kept, whose silk was used in making the pages of and binding the books themselves. The details were never revealed, only surmised, until 8 years ago when the entire family save for Lucy was murdered.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Simeon explain that no one knows who did it to this day. However, the spiders were all stolen, with rumors about a spy being involved but nothing certain. Simeon adds that the eldest son was slated to inherit the business, but had no control of magic. Likewise, he had been driven out of the family.

Simeon adds that plenty of people know of the incident, but don’t discuss it often due to the gravity of the situation. Elias says he understands and thanks Simeon, prompting the others to depart and leave Elias, Torrey, and Simeon alone. Elias shares how people here don’t seem bothered by the likes of him, to which Simeon asks if he means his appearance.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Elias confirm this, prompting Simeon to say people will still talk behind his back, but here it’s perfectly normal. Likewise, as long as he does his work, people will support him. Simeon asserts that Elias will like his life here before departing, leading Torrey to explain once more who he is and that he studies sound sorcery.

However, Elias remains silent, causing Torrey to propose that Elias try to befriend him. Elias brings up how despite Chise talking about her friends often, he doesn’t quite understand friendships. He asks Torrey if friends are different from acquaintances, which Torrey confirms. He adds that while friends are more special, he doesn’t have all that many.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees Torrey then suggest that they become friends from now on, prompting Elias to say he’ll pass on that offer with Torrey. Simeon is then seen walking through the halls, eventually rounding a corner as a book’s pages begin turning. Something suddenly appears behind him as the book closes, with the scene then changing to Lucy in her bed.

She wakes up and sees Seth next to her, asleep in his chair. She moves the hair out of the way of his eyes, commenting on how he has bags. Lucy then notices a present in a bag next to him, calling him an idiot and saying she knows he hates her. The scene then cuts to Seth's car and driver, who says he doesn't believe Seth's claim that he doesn't require security here.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 sees the driver realize he needs cigarettes, prompting him to exit the car to go get some. This is when something or someone runs up to him from behind, stabbing him in the stomach before hopping away with him in hand. The driver is taken to a nearby bridge, where the attacker pushes his body off into the water below.

The attacker is seen to have an animal like bottom half, eventually being joined by another in the same outfit and with a similar build. The original attacker comments on how with the guard now killed, they need to clean “this” up and finish the pickup as the episode comes to an end.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9: In summation

While it was expected that some big plot would comprise the season’s third act, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 9 truly delivers in a major and unexpected way in this regard. The appearance of Seth, details of the Webster tragedy, and all the other major events of the episode help to begin what will undoubtedly be an incredibly exciting home stretch for the season.

Likewise, the episode implicitly answers some questions despite introducing many more to the equation. It’s clear that both Lucy and Seth are being targeted, with Lucy’s assault coming during the practical and Seth’s beginning with the death of his security guard. While the reason for targeting Simeon is unknown, it could be due to his mentioning the Webster tragedy to Elias and Torrey.

Be sure to keep up with all The Ancient Magus’ Bride anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

