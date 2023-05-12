On Thursday, May 11, 2023, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 was released, which continued the events of the College arc. The episode saw Chise and Elias confronting their lingering issues while Alice revealed her conflicted feelings about being referred to as a daughter by Mikhail Renfred.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 also gave a glimpse into Alice's guilt over the sorcerer Joseph invading their home and injuring Mikhail, while she could only watch. Overall, the episode delved into the characters of the series, discussing their complex emotions and being open with each other.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 untangles the web of complicated feelings that the main characters have for each other

Mikhail Renfred makes his relationship with Alice clear to Elias

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Renfred makes his relationship with Alice VERY clear



Anime: The Ancient Magus Bride S2 Renfred makes his relationship with Alice VERY clear Anime: The Ancient Magus Bride S2 https://t.co/4ow8CO8UlF

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 begins with Chise asking Elias why he had said he intended to make her his bride when they first met. Before he can answer, the bell rings, and Chise runs to class, asking him to tell her later. Elias is then seen walking past Mikhail Renfred when he abruptly stops and asks him if he had ever considered taking someone as his spouse.

At this moment, Alice overhears the two while walking down the stairs and decides to eavesdrop. Elias asks Renfred about his girl, referring to Alice, to which Renfred replies that she has a lot of magical power but doesn't quite have the talent to match. Hearing this, Elias comments that he thought Renfred was bringing Alice up to maintain his lineage.

Renfred and Elias in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

Renfred admits that many sorcerers might think that before grabbing Elias by his robe while reaffirming that Alice is his daughter. He tells Elias that he took Alice in and that she is a slow learner, not physically that tough, stubborn, and clumsy. However, he reiterates that she is honest. He also adds that she has become attached to a combative guy like him, but unlike him, she smiles a lot.

Renfred goes further, saying that he would have never raised Alice for a senseless reason like maintaining his lineage and that he'll protect her until she is able to make her own decisions and live her own life because that is his duty.

Simon talking to Alice and Chise about being friends

Alice, Chise, and Simon as seen in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 then sees Chise picking Alice up in a car chauffeured by Priest Simon. While driving, Simon mentions that he is glad that Chise has made a friend, which is refuted by Alice saying that they're not really friends, more like someone in the same situation.

Hearing this, Simon says that one can describe a fact using many different words, while also summarizing many different facts using just one word. He then goes on to state that the Bible has over three billion copies in the world and asks if whether everyone who read it has the same interpretation.

Simon then points out that Chise spent three hours of her time picking Alice up due to her asking for help. He adds how Chise, despite not wanting to ask for help, was kind enough to rely on him to drive. According to Simon, this is the reason he took the liberty of assuming that Alice and Chise were close friends. This leads Alice to finally accept that they are friends.

Chise tells Alice about her and Renfred's encounter with Joseph

Alice as seen in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

Then in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6, they reach Chise's house, where Elias is seen standing at the window watching them get out of the car. After having dropped them off, Simon goes on his way with the car, and Alice and Chise sit down for dinner. Alice is mesmerized by the dish she is having and profusely compliments it, asking for the recipe.

Without paying any mind to that, Elias asks Alice what brings her to their home that too without Renfred. Alice tells him that she is borrowing his apprentice for a night to which Elias replies that he'd rather not lend Chise out. Amidst this, Chise informs Elias that she will sleep in his room today.

While they are in bed, Chise asks Alice if something has happened, to which she replies that she has not been useful to her master at all, despite all the studying and training. She says the same thing happened way back then too, comparing it to fireworks on New Years or Guy Fawkes Night.

Joseph as seen in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

This is followed by Alice's flashback, where she is seen talking to Renfred about making coffee when their doorbell suddenly rings. Alice asks her master whether they were expecting someone, to which Renfred replies with a no. On the screen, Alice sees a kid at the door and decides to open it. Renfred tells her to be careful, and she heeds his warning by arming herself with a knife.

Upon opening the door, the kid greets Alice and asks her whether she is Renfred's apprentice, as she doesn't look like Renfred, which rules out the possibility that she is his daughter. The kid introduces himself as Joseph to them and says that some seeds he sowed a long time ago have ended up producing a good yield, which is the reason he would like their cooperation.

Alice and Renfred as seen in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

Despite Alice's attempt to talk to Joseph, she gets attacked. Fortunately, Renfred intervenes and pushes her away, saving Alice from the slashing attack. However, he ends up losing his arm in the process. Joseph is then seen standing alongside a caterpillar-like being called Cartaphilus. Alice tries to attack them with her knife but gets easily knocked away by Cartaphilus.

Joseph comments that Alice is not strong enough for him and advises Renfred not to expose his weakness like this. While talking, Renfred manages to stop his bleeding and asks the intruders what they want. Picking up Renfred's severed arm, Joseph replies that he wants to claim the corruption in the Kingdom of Cats, saying that it will make a good ingredient in something he was making.

Furthermore, Joseph comments on Renfred's hair saying that he doesn't have very long hair for a sorcerer, and ends up cutting his ponytail. Renfred's facial scars are also redrawn by Joseph using a knife and he says that this'll remind him about the chain around his neck every time he looks in the mirror. He also promises to give back Renfred's arm as soon as he's done with it.

Alice talks to Chise about her feelings regarding Renfred calling her his daughter

Chise as seen in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 then sees Alice talk about her being protected by Renfred, lamenting the fact that they couldn't get his arm back. She also mourned not getting any stronger and that Renfred said she was a daughter to him. Alice then confessed that she didn't actually hate Renfred's words and that she had lived in his house like one would with their family.

However, Alice clarified that it still sucked hearing him say that because she didn't think of Renfred as her father. She says that her idea of a father is a pathetic and worthless junkie and not someone as awesome as Renfred. She then asks about the nature of Chise's relationship with Elias, believing them to be more than just master and apprentice.

Chise replies that she doesn't really know how to classify it either, revealing that Elias was her master, but they were married as well. They both then ponder what Simon said earlier regarding how everyone interprets their relationships differently.

Chise and Elias discuss their issues and emotions on the roof

Chise and Elias as seen in the ancient magus’ bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 sees Chise going to the roof where she meets Elias. Chise asks him to answer the question she asked in the morning, and Elias bargains with her to think a bit longer. She replies that there's a lot going on in everyday life, and she might forget if she waits too long.

Elias then says that Chise forgetting might be the most convenient solution for him, as she'll be living with him whether she is a spouse or an apprentice. He also says that if he had the same person be both, there'd be one less thing to deal with. Elias then asks Chise if she is disappointed with his answer, to which she replies saying that she honestly expected as much.

Chise and Elias as seen in the ancient magus’ bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

Elias reminds Chise how she became his master and taught him things, then left, and then came back, and how he couldn't let her go. He also reminds her that she told him that it was because she was his bride. Chise then tells Elias that married couple go through divorce nowadays and that every relationship is essentially just one role being played in different ways.

She tells him that they don't have to stick to these roles so strictly and goes on to explain that it doesn't matter how their relationship started or whatever their roles are, saying that she is happy when she is with him. She also reveals that it makes her happy to know that he can't let go of her.

Elias then takes her by the waist, puts her on his lap, and says that he is happy he can talk to her. Furthermore, he says that he is happy to take on the role of Chise's husband and asks her, while hugging her, if it would be okay for him to continue in that role. She hugs Elias back and also reminds him that she's his master as well.

Alice confronts Renfred about her role in his life

Alice as seen in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 then sees Alice lying in the shade of a tree when Renfred comes and informs her that it is noon and asks about class. Unable to bear it anymore, she tells Renfred that he might see her as his daughter, but she doesn't think of him as her dad at all.

She says that she doesn't hate how he thinks of her but makes it clear that it's not the role she wants. Hearing this, Renfrent replies that he is the one who set her on her path and forced it on her in a way she wouldn't notice. Alice rejects this notion and says he taught her the path and she took it because she thought it'd be good for her.

Renfred as seen in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Kafka)

Renfred then says that if he had not taken her in, she would have chosen a more normal path. Hearing this, Alice says there are no "what ifs" and that he chose her back then and that now it's her turn to choose him. She also says that she's tired of being protected and, for once, would want to protect Renfred, at least for his arm's worth.

Renfred tells her that she is a child as long as she's there shouting and that it's an adult's duty to protect the children. He says that Alice can protect her by not skipping classes. The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 ends with two mysterious characters opening a drawer and then closing it and going away, while a purple aura emits from the closed drawer.

In summation

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill



Watch: A few snapshots from The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 episode 6 preview video!Watch: mangathrill.com/the-ancient-ma… A few snapshots from The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 episode 6 preview video!👉Watch: mangathrill.com/the-ancient-ma… https://t.co/r4N89WHEI0

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 was all about analyze the complex relationships of the main characters. In the episode, Chise and Elias hashed things out, the story behind Renfred's missing arm was revealed and Alice and Renfred's bond became much more clear and emotional, like that of a father and a daughter.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 6 was all about falling back and taking a peek into the lives of the main characters. The episode did not further the plot as much but gave gilmpse of the notorious antagonist, Joseph. Overall, the episode's interesting and makes adds depth to the characters present in the series.

Poll : 0 votes