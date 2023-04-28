Yu-Gi-Oh! card's $1.4 million eBay bid crashes after illegal bidding exposé

In the world of Trading Card Games (TCG), Yu-Gi-Oh! has emerged as a strong contender. As a result, collectors are currently enthusiastic about investing significant amounts of money in their love for Yu-Gi-Oh!, with the rarest cards being auctioned off and sold for exorbitant prices.

The card, Tyler the Great Warrior, was bid for an astounding $1.4 million in an ongoing eBay auction. However, due to suspicious bidding patterns, this recent bid for the card was rejected by eBay and was later flagged as an illegitimate bid.

There is an ongoing auction on eBay for the 2005 Yu-Gi-Oh! Make-A-Wish Promo Tyler The Great Warrior Ultra Rare 7 Beckett card, with the price currently being $161,500. As the most expensive sale ever recorded for a Tyler The Great Warrior card, this auction is historically significant. Collectors have offered up to $150,000 USD to buy the card; however, the owner didn't want to sell the card previously.

The ongoing auction of the unique Tyler The Great Warrior card has been marred by some suspicious bidding activities. According to eBay, two separate bids were removed from the auction, with one of them being a staggering $14.5 million USD and the other being $1.4 million USD.

On April 26, eBay withdrew the $14.5 million bid, which had been placed on April 21. A different user placed a second $1.4 million bid on April 26; however, eBay quickly withdrew it since it was determined to be illegitimate. Thus, the current bid for the card stands above $160,000, which is still its most expensive documented sale ever in history.

According to a Reddit thread, the 1.4 million bid was apparently a legitimate bid by a fan; however, no credible proof has been given by the Redditor to substantiate his claims. On the other hand, the suspicion of fraud or illegitimacy is justifiable on the part of eBay because even the most expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! card, Tournament Black Luster Soldier, sold for around $2 million USD.

Tyler The Great Warrior card (Image via Tyler Gressle)

The second-most expensive card in the franchise, Signed Japanese Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon, was sold for $406,800 USD in 2018. Tyler The Great Warrior has been ranked by experts as one of the top three most valuable cards in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. Therefore, the card receiving $14.5 million and $1.4 million in bids is going to be suspicious for eBay and any other rational collector.

To provide some context for those who may be unfamiliar, Tyler The Great Warrior is a unique Yu-Gi-Oh! card that was created for a fan named Tyler Gressle through the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Tyler had requested to have his own card, and the organization collaborated with the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! to design the card.

It is one of the rarest cards in the franchise and a dream card for any collector to acquire. Luckily, there are two days left before the eBay auction ends, so anyone planning to buy the card can still place a bid for it on the eBay platform.

