The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2: Class begins as Chise and Elias adjust to new surroundings

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 was released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation to the series’ College arc. Unfortunately, for those fans who are particularly curious, the second episode of the series' latest season provides fewer answers than it does new questions.

While unfortunate for those desperate to know the College’s true designs for Chise and Elias, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 is still an incredibly enjoyable ride. The action and slice-of-life aspects unify beautifully in this episode as they did in the series’ first season, creating a truly unique experience no anime-watcher should miss.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the highlights of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees Chise begin to branch out after finally finding Alice

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2: A new friend made and an old one found

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 begins with Elias, in his white-haired woman disguise, walking down a seemingly aquarium-like hall. This could be either due to the College’s underground location putting part of it under a water source, or magic which recreates a body of water like described with the “sky” in the previous episode.

While walking a more typical hallway for the College, Elias runs into a student who asks him if he’s the new teacher. After he confirms this, the focus returns to Chise, who is still assisting the girl who fainted in the courtyard at the end of the previous episode. This is also the same girl who was spying on Chise as she had her medical examination with Alexandra Heath.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees Chise ask Ruth what to do, to which he says to call a doctor. Chise then easily picks the girl up, with Ruth calling her pretty strong and commenting on how the dragon curse isn’t all bad, albeit a little creepy. The girl then awakens, with Ruth disappearing into Chise’s shadow as she flails in Chise’s arms.

She asks to be put down while blushing and saying she’ll be alright. Chise also blushes and apologizes, asking her if she’s ever collapsed before once she sits on the bench. Chise adds that she should take medicine if she knows what the problem is, before rattling off several diagnostic questions.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees her rambling about medical care, eventually stopping herself and realizing that it’s a bad habit from speaking with customers in the village. The girl says she gets nervous quickly, asking if anything can help with that. Chise hands her a bag with tea inside, mainly composed of German chamomile. She also hands her a potpourri bag.

The girl asks what she should do in return, with Chise remembering Elias’ advice on always needing something in return when doing something for someone. Chise ambiguously asks her for some feedback someday, to which the girl agrees before thanking Chise. As Chise leaves, she realizes that she never asked for the girl’s name.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 then sees someone call out to the girl, calling her Philomela. It’s revealed to be someone named Veronica, who reminds Philomela that the next class is about to start before asking her if she was speaking to anyone. Philomela says that she wasn’t as the scene shifts perspective to Chise, who has found Alice Swayne in the training room.

Chise asks Alice why she cut her hair so short, to which she responds that it was needed for “the contract.” It’s revealed that she’s contracted with the Blue Flame, otherwise known as the Will-o’-the-Wisp. Alice explains she’s unsure why it took a liking to her, but she wanted to capitalize on a rare offer.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees her explain the details of their contract, showing Chise a pouch made of her hair with one of the Blue Flame’s coals inside. Ruth, meanwhile, comments on how Blue Flame used to call it a dumb dog but is now in love. Blue Flame responds that their relationship is purely transactional, and that he keeps an eye on her in exchange for good times.

Alice then comments on the class imminently starting, guiding Chise to her classroom before departing since she’s in a different year. Alice says she likes how Chise doesn’t say sorry as much anymore as she departs. Chise then faces the door nervously as the hallway melts away, remembering what it was like when she transferred in high school and seemingly likening it to her current experience.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees Alice return, patting Chise on the back and sharing that she was nervous at first too. She advises Chise to punch anyone who gives her trouble, prompting Chise to enter the classroom and observe its walls and ceiling. She then looks at the other students inside, with some looking at her and others paying no mind whatsoever.

Chise then sees Philomela, staring at her as the teacher enters the room. As Chise rushes to her seat, the teacher introduces himself as Narcisse Maugham, asking to be called “Professor” or “Narcissist.” Maugham then gives an overview of the course, which will seemingly focus on the fundamentals of sorcery.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2: Class begins

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees Maugham lecture about what mastering sorcery means, adding that their ancient ancestors gazed at stars, read the winds, told the future with fire, and “searched through water.” He adds that they traveled the world and made sense of its rules, before commenting on how saying sorcery is born from magic is a stretch.

He offers several other explanations, before linking them by their common theme of sorcery being to know the world and how to manipulate it. He concludes that to arrive at sorcery, one must work to heighten all of their senses, as well as make key observations on how the world works.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees his final advice be something akin to the empirical research method, adding that students shouldn’t fear failure. Likewise, even when erring and failing, they should enjoy themselves throughout. After ending his speech, he adds that the first class is a bore anyway since they’ll be studying Latin.

He then introduces Chise to the class as a visiting student, adding that she won’t be required to practice sorcery and instead will need outstanding grades in her general courses. Chise is then tapped on the shoulder by Veronica, who introduces herself as Veronica Rickenbacker. Veronica asks to see Chise’s magic sometime, to which she agrees after introducing herself.

Various students are then shown, before one with green hair and green eyes is honed in on, seemingly shown to be nervous. The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 then shows the students getting out of class, focusing on Alice who has returned to Chise’s classroom to look for her. However, she’s not inside and is instead sitting in the stairwell with a tired expression.

Chise says she’s got something on her mind as the episode shifts perspectives to Elias. He’s shown starting his class by introducing himself, saying they should make the best of their time. Chise and Alice are both standing in the classroom as well, with Alice asking whose face Elias is using, to which Chise says she doesn’t know.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 then reveals Mikhail Renfred to be in the room, prompting Chise to ask Alice why she’s here, to which she responds that she was called here. Elias begins lecturing on magic and the level of aptitude required, as well as how that aptitude comes from one’s compatibility with Faeries and other magical creatures.

Elias adds that finding a cooperative familiar is important, with magic being a “joint effort” in practical terms. He differentiates magic and sorcery by explaining that mages take in magic power from their surroundings, while sorcerers create magic power within themselves. Elias adds that a sorcerer can, in theory, use magic if they negotiate with creatures, as Chise comments on Elias being an actual teacher.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 shows the various students present as Elias continues and finishes his lecture, revealing that he’s brought magical creatures into the class. He warns the students to not do anything to upset them, adding that caution should be exercised when dealing with non-humans.

He tells the students that today, their task is to light a candle and then blow it out with help from the creatures. Elias then calls Chise and Alice to demonstrate this, putting the spotlight on them. The two are initially nervous, but they decide to go ahead with it anyway. The students then begin speaking about Alice, discussing her shortcomings as a sorcerer as well as her feat of contracting with Blue Flame.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 then sees Alice use Blue Flame to light the candle, but she does so with way too much intensity, melting the entire candle. Blue Flame explains that he expressed Alice’s anger for her, while Elias calls Chise to try. Chise speaks to the salamander Elias brought in, picking it up and seemingly bonding with it before asking for its help.

Chise then instructs the salamander to light the candle and leave it lit until she gives the sign, following this up with an incantation. A pink aura glows around her as she does this, with the salamander then giving the candle a normal flame. Chise then tells the salamander to extinguish it, which he does.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2: The dangers of magic

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees Elias congratulate Chise before instructing the others to try, adding that if the creatures refuse, they should give up. Elias adds that as aspiring sorcerers, they lose nothing by being unable to use magic. He asks Renfred to keep an eye on the students as well, while the students try to speak to the creatures.

Several students’ successes and failures are shown, with one boy in particular insulting a salamander. Chise recognizes this mistake instantly, but it's too late, with the salamander growing to a massive size and launching fire at the boy. Thankfully, Elias drops his disguise and blocks the fire in time, saving the boy while explaining this is why he said to give up.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 sees Elias return the salamander to its normal size, picking it up and asking Chise to help it calm down. He then approaches his students, explaining that this is his true appearance which he wanted to hide to avoid trouble. Renfred asks the boy if he’s okay, adding that this is why it’s important to heed warnings.

Elias then explains how several mages have been eaten by creatures they upset, asking those who believe they have aptitude to raise their hands. He advises everyone else to quit now, adding that they’ll call it a day since the dangers of magic have been demonstrated. The students then discuss how the class was scary, questioning if he’s a “muryan” like Alexandra.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 then sees one student seemingly smitten by Elias, before switching perspectives to Chise and Alice. Alice comments on how Renfred dragged Elias off and is probably giving him an earful, before showing Chise the floor where the instructors gather.

Chise wonders where Elias is getting lectured at as the two approach a student who was in the former's class. He calls out to Chise and approaches her, introducing himself as Rian Scrimgeour. The two shake hands while Chise comments on feeling relaxed around him. He then asks her to teach him magic, to which she is shocked to hear before the scene quickly shifts perspectives.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 then returns to the portion of the College that is seemingly underwater, where two masked individuals are exiting an elevator. They silently walk down a hallway before entering a sealed door, which is unlocked with one of their handprints. Before viewers are shown what’s inside, however, the screen fades to black and the episode ends.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2: In summation

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 is an overall exciting and engaging episode. The split focus on Elias and Chise was extremely well done, with neither feeling like they received an unequal share of the spotlight. The shared focus during the magic demonstration was also well done and served as a great way to unify their storylines for the episode.

Also well done is the choice to yet again leave viewers off on a cliffhanger, seemingly suggesting that the College has some ulterior undisclosed motives. This seems to be especially true regarding Chise and Elias’ presence at the college, given Liza Quillyn’s ominous comments to her unnamed conspirator in the first episode.

Chise’s social development throughout The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 2 is also incredibly welcome, showcasing her seemingly bonding with and meeting new students. The continued focus on her friendship with Alice is of course welcome, but not quite as exciting as seeing Chise begin to branch out.

Be sure to keep up with all The Ancient Magus’ Bride anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

