The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. Following an episode which focused on Chise and Elias explaining their love for each other, fans are eager to get back to the College and its related plotlines. Likewise, the final moments of the previous episode have fans excited for what’s coming next.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 5 at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 5 returns viewers to the College as Zoe, Lucy, Philomela exposed

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 5 is set to air on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, May 4, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to an earlier local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode on Thursday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll has now become the best and only option to stream any anime series from any year.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 5 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, May 4

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, May 4

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 4

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, May 4

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, May 4

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, May 4

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, May 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, May 4

Episode 4 recap of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2

The fourth episode immediately began where the previous one ended, with Chise finding herself in a strange new place. She’s subsequently greeted by Rahab and is taken inside her home. Meanwhile, Elias is greeted by Angelica Varley as he finishes up the gardening work he excused Chise from.

The majority of the episode essentially sees the two discussing how they feel about each other with their respective conversational partners. However, Chise also learns about some of Elias’ origins, which, in turn, explains some of his Quirks and other unique personality traits. Elias’ discussion was essentially solely focused on his love for Chise and how she is changing him.

The episode then ends with a good bit of worldbuilding, explaining how the two will travel back and forth between the college and introducing a new concept of the series’ magical world. Likewise, the final moments set the upcoming plotlines, highlighting Lucy Webster, Philomela Sargant, and Zoe Ivy as all seemingly having a bone to pick with Chise.

What to expect (speculative)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 5 will most certainly begin back at the College. Considering the previous episode’s return to the magical academic stronghold, it's essentially a foregone conclusion that the storylines here will continue. Further, the last episode’s ending focuses on Zoe, Lucy, and Philomela, suggesting their presence at the core of whatever major story beat is coming next.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 5 will also likely highlight what Elias is up to at the College following his previous lesson. It’s unclear if he’ll be allowed to continue teaching in the same capacity following the near-accidental death of one of his students. While the episode may not explicitly comment on this one way or another, fans should at least have an idea of the answer based on the next seen class or meeting with colleagues.

