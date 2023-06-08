The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10: Chise thwarts Lucy and Seth's attackers as the season's true antagonist is revealed

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 was released on Thursday, June 8, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the season’s final episodes. While fans were unsure of what to expect heading into this installment, the series delivered in a major way, setting fans up for a massive finale heading into the final two releases.

Season 2 episode 10 of The Ancient Magus’ Bride also does a great job of reinforcing Chise as a character and the struggles she faces as a protagonist. Combined with new, seemingly malicious influences on her psyche and spirit, it’ll be very interesting to see exactly how she maneuvers the coming battles and heartache.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees traumatic pasts opened up as all-out war set to break loose

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10: Attackers thwarted…

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 opens up with a focus on Seth Noel’s bodyguard, who survived the attack from last episode due to a protective charm. However, someone nearby approaches him, saying they thought they found a perfect corpse but he’s actually still alive. This is revealed to be Marielle as she finishes her sentence.

Meanwhile, in the College, Seth is waking up to Lucy combing his hair for him. He asks her why she’s up already, but she doesn’t answer immediately. She says she’s up so he leaves sooner as Chise barges in with mail in her hand. It seems to be Lucy’s, given her reaction to seeing the mail. Seth asks her to go get it.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Seth ask her if she’s been looking at her bank documents, to which she says she’ll never use his money. Seth says she should at least look at it, which she does and realizes that she now has a million pounds. She asks if he’s involved in criminal activity, to which Seth says what he does is considered quite humane in the sorcerer world.

He then turns to Chise and requests her confidentiality on the matter, to which Lucy inquires if they are acquainted. Chise says Seth saved her but says how it happened is a secret. Lucy says she’s done with Chise’s habit of pausing as she’s about to say something, prompting Seth to laugh. Lucy then tells Seth to leave and that she’s sending him off, leaving to go get changed.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Chise ask if Lucy is really his sister, prompting him to explain he’s more of a father than a brother since their parents died. The episode then shows Alexandra Heath treating Simeon Paladilhe after he was apparently assaulted at the end of the last episode. Elias is also present in the room.

A green aura envelops Simeon, seemingly waking him up as a result. He confirms that he can breathe, albeit barely, asking where he is. Alexandra says he’s in “the other” nurse’s office, adding that he would’ve been in trouble if Elias didn’t share his magic power. As she goes to get him an IV, Simeon asks Elias what happened.

Elias replies, saying he found Simeon lying on the ground by the trees in the yard in the Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10. Simeon claims he has no recollection of going out and then realized he had been attacked. He says he can’t remember if someone was there, before thanking Elias for sharing his magic power with him.

Elias then says how Tory suggested he become friends with Simeon. However, Simeon is already fast asleep, prompting Elias to tuck him in. Chise and Seth, meanwhile, are following Lucy and asking if she’s sure she doesn’t need more rest. Seth points out that Lucy is stubborn as they arrive at Seth’s car, where his guard is noticeably absent.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 then sees one of the wolfmen attackers from the previous episode appear, rushing at Lucy and Seth as he says they’re finally there. Seth protects Lucy and is attacked, but a protective charm breaks and repels the attacker. He asks what his business with the Websters is, while Lucy recognizes their attacker.

Chise and Ruth step into the fight, saying they can’t back down. Seth pleads with Chise to take Lucy and run when Ruth is suddenly attacked from above and taken out of commission. The second wolfman attacker then appears as Elias senses that something is wrong with Chise due to the blood on her coat.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Elias use a ring on his left hand to melt into shadows while Chise tells Seth and Lucy to run to the library. Ruth stays behind to battle the attackers, erecting a wall of fire in between them to stop their advance. Chise asks who the attackers are, as Seth apologizes for getting involved and says he hoped they’d have given up by now.

Elias then appears, asking Chise if she’s hurt. She says she is, prompting Elias to summon a whirlwind of thorns that transforms into a monster. He then attacks the two wolfmen as Seth collapses from his injuries, with one sneaking by Elias’ attacks and rushing at them. Lucy tries to use her sorcery but realizes she can’t for some reason.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Chise save Lucy from being attacked, while Lucy yells at them and accuses her attackers of being the ones to kill her family. A flashback scene plays out in which a young, terrified Lucy stands face to face with one of the wolfmen. The one in front of her says they failed to finish the job then, but will do so today.

As Chise says they need to escape, an image of herself begins speaking to her, saying she knows where she needs to go. This prompts her to open up the passageway she and Elias use to commute back and forth from school, while Ruth reappears and picks up Seth. Chise, Lucy, Ruth, and Seth all head into the hidden path.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 then centers on the group's decision to run, with Chise warning Lucy not to say anything no matter what. The wolfmen hesitate to chase after them, prompting Elias to approach and coldly say he doesn’t care what happens to the Websters.

Chise then recognizes that the Hunting Hounds are near, as they’re approached by a massive pack of beasts. She tells them she’s carrying luggage through, prompting them to ask for a toll. However, she says she doesn’t have it on her currently, which the Hunting Hounds call a breach of contract.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees her argue this, saying she’ll bring meat for them next time if it’s what they want. One of the wolfmen then appears and attacks Chise, demanding that she stop getting involved and hand over Lucy. The Hunting Hounds then turn their attention to the wolfman, calling it prey and not in the contract.

The second one approaches as well, with the two fighting off the Hunting Hounds together as Elias appears next to Chise. She looks horrified as the two look determined to kill one another, and one of the wolfmen (revealed to be the female mate of the other male) cries out about their child.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Chise begin to feel sympathy for them, telling the Hunting Hounds she’ll pay for their passage just once. The Hunting Hounds say they want humans, to which Chise says she can prepare a sheep or cow. The Hounds agree to this, requesting 1 for each person not in the contract.

Chise agrees to these terms, shocking the female wolf as the Hunting Hounds depart. She approaches her mate, who has sadly passed on already from the attack. The female rips her mate’s head off before putting his snout inside her mouth, seemingly breathing into it for some unexplained reason.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 then sees her depart with her mate’s head in her hands, saying nothing else to Chise’s group. Lucy stares her down as she leaves, and the scene shifts to reveal everyone safe and sound at the College. Lucy calls Seth a moron since he can’t even use sorcery, to which he responds that he’s glad his sister isn’t hurt.

Marielle then approaches with Seth’s bodyguard on her arm, with Chise instantly recognizing her. Seth’s bodyguard says that Marielle completely ripped him off, to which she says of course she’s taking compensation for saving him. Elias greets Marielle and says he’s happy she’s here, telling her there’s something he wants her to investigate.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 then cuts to the nurse’s office, where Chise is tending to Seth. Chise asks him if what happened today is related to his family, to which he says that this stuff happens to a family of sorcerers. Lucy, meanwhile, is remembering the time when Seth left home when she was younger, asking him why he has to leave.

An adult nearby, meanwhile, asks if he’s done packing, adding that he’s never to mention his relationship with the Webster family. This is revealed to be Seth and Lucy’s father, who talks about how shameful it is to have a son who can’t use sorcery or the family spiders. He adds that the family is lucky to have Lucy to make up for his uselessness.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10: …and the true threat revealed

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Lucy ask if it’s true that his leaving is her fault because she’s the successor. Seth stands and says nothing, but this says all that needs to be said to Lucy, who runs away crying. It’s then revealed that Lucy has been shut in her room for a week after she left, constantly thinking about Seth and how he saw her.

She then hears the spiders’ call, running to the storehouse where she finds her entire family murdered. The horrified Lucy then notices a child in the nearby corner and one of the wolf attackers in the opposite corner. Seth, meanwhile, is shown to be returning to the property at that time, having been asked to talk sense into Lucy before he leaves.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees him open the door to find a crying Lucy crouched in front of the dead bodies. The flashback ends here, with Chise realizing that this is what she saw in the last episode. Seth comments on how there are plenty of reasons people like the Webster family can be attacked, but it’s still unclear what the exact motivation was.

Likewise, he has no idea why Lucy was spared, but what he does know is that every single spider needed for binding and printing was stolen from them. Rumors later popped up that Seth hired hitmen to kill his family, but he says that if he had really done that, he’d have taken Lucy with him.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Seth comment that sadly, Lucy distrusts him, thinking that he despised her for inheriting the business and that he had the wolves attack. Chise questions if he ever denied it or looked for the attackers, to which Seth says it was too risky for him to do at the time all things considered.

However, thanks to that choice, he now has a job he’s good at which allows him to pay for Lucy's tuition at the College. Lucy is shown to be standing outside the door, seemingly hearing all of this, as the scene shifts to Marielle examining Simeon. She claims that his magic power is still being sapped even now, but she doesn’t know where from.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Elias point out that two others in the College collapsed with such symptoms. Elias asks if Marielle is aware of any such illness or curse, saying that the College will surely prepare compensation for her help. She then puts her hands on Simeon while saying an incantation, with vines wrapping around Simeon as she chants it.

She then sees a massive creature made of thorns, with a ruby-red eye and pitch black sclera at its center. This prompts a reaction to Marielle’s spell, seemingly deactivating it. She asks for some water, which Alexandra leaves to get, prompting Marielle to say it’s the same scene she saw when she tried to help Phyllis long ago.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 reveals that she also read The Testament of Carnamagos book, and was barely able to hold on to her own sanity. She adds that someone is using the book to steal people’s magic power, likely plotting something big. The scene then shifts back to Chise and Lucy, as Elias comments the same must be true for Lucy’s case as well.

Chise and Lucy then head to the courtyard, where Lucy asks why she helped her and Seth. The former says she wouldn’t just turn a blind eye, prompting Lucy to point out that she saved the wolf as well. Lucy questions why she did this when her original intention was to have the Hunting Hounds attack them.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Chise say they seemed to have a child, so she decided to spare them. An infuriated Lucy points out how they were trying to kill them, and also killed Lucy’s entire family. Chise says she needs to think things over more, prompting Lucy to ask if she thinks at all.

However, Lucy adds that thanks to Chise, she might be able to finally find out why her family was attacked, saying she owes Chise for that as she walks away. A wind suddenly blows, prompting Lucy to begin clutching her head in pain before collapsing to the ground.

Chise calls out to her, but she’s unresponsive, as the perspective shifts to Philomela’s Grandmother who is communicating with a messenger crow. The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 sees Grandmother say that they have a pest and that this is all the fun she can allow such a pest to have for now as the episode ends.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10: In summation

Fans have been hoping for the second season’s plot to heat up in its final episodes, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 10 undoubtedly delivers in that regard. With a war seemingly set to break out between Grandmother’s group and Lucy and Seth, it seems that the series is in for a bloody finale to its second season.

The episode is also great for highlighting Chise’s constant struggle to connect with everyone around her while also doing the right thing. Despite her argument with Lucy in the episode’s final moments, it’s clear she doesn’t regret doing what she did. Likewise, it doesn’t indicate that she cares any less for Lucy, especially evidenced by her desire to learn, connect with, and understand Lucy’s past in this episode.

Be sure to keep up with all The Ancient Magus’ Bride anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

