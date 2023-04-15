The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. Following Chise and Elias’ introductions to their respective classmates and students, fans are curious to see how the College arc will progress next.

No verifiable spoiler information is currently available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 3. Fortunately for fans, they at least have a confirmed release date and time for the much-awaited episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 3 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 3 set to further add to mystery of the College's true goals

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, April 20, 2023. For some international viewers, the episode will arrive on Saturday night locally. Other international fans, like Japanese viewers, will be able to watch the episode on Sunday morning locally.

The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll by international audiences. It will be available about an hour after it begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll is the best option to stream any anime series.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 3 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, April 20

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, April 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 20

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, April 20

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 20

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, April 20

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, April 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, April 20

Episode 2 recap

The second episode continued to focus on the girl who Chise caught at the end of the previous installment. Her name was revealed to be Philomela.

The two talked, with Chise helping Philomela out by giving her medicine and asking for eventual feedback someday in return. As Chise left, Veronica Rickenbacker approached Philomela, reminding her that class would be starting soon.

In class, Chise introduced herself to the students at large and spoke on a more personal level with Veronica Rickenbacker. Alice and Chise then met up and were asked to come to Elias’ class, where they helped demonstrate how to use magic and its differences from sorcery.

After one student upset a salamander and was almost injured, Elias ended class, advising the students who didn’t feel like they had an aptitude for magic to quit. Chise and Alice then met up with Rian Scrimgeour, who asked the former for help in learning to use magic. The episode ended as two unknown people, presumably college faculty, entered what appeared to be a secret room of sorts.

What to expect (speculative)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 3 will most likely focus on Elias Ainsworth in its opening moments. The previous episode emphasized that he was getting lectured for his reckless teaching methods, but he wasn’t seen again. With some early comic relief also set to be present, it’s the most logical place to start.

Chise’s conversation with Rian will also likely continue in some capacity during the opening scenes of the upcoming episode. With Chise being the true protagonist of the series, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that she’ll get a spotlight at some point in the installment. Likewise, its best use is to progress her conversation with Rian, further introducing him.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 3’s final act will likely see Elias and Chise depart the college for the day, with Elias previously establishing their choice to commute. This could either play into a focus on the two discussing their days or show that they’re being watched more closely than either initially thought (or even both).

