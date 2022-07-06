Shotzi deletes her Twitter account after fan backlash post-Money In The Bank

Shotzi has deleted her Twitter account, possibly because of the backlash she faced online after Money In The Bank.

The green-haired superstar was in the Women's ladder match at Money in the Bank this past weekend, competing against Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez to open the show.

While the match was made memorable by fan-favorite Morgan winning, the bout saw many spots not go according to plan. Some of the botches included the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, who fell through a ladder she was trying to run up, among other things.

While most fans expressed sympathy for the superstar and rightly pointed out that every wrestler has their bad days, some Twitter users lashed out at the 30-year old, with a few even calling for her to be fired from WWE.

As of today, Shotzi has deleted her Twitter account and gone dark on social media.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Shotzi Blackheart appears to have deleted her Twitter account following criticism from fans regarding her #MITB performance Shotzi Blackheart appears to have deleted her Twitter account following criticism from fans regarding her #MITB performance https://t.co/Tj98doKjjm

While there is no confirmation that the SmackDown star deleted her account due to the comments made on her performance at Money In The Bank, her abrupt departure from Twitter after an excess amount of harassment clearly points to that being the reason.

Shotzi responded to critics on Twitter before deleting her account

Many fans used Shotzi's performance at Money In The Bank to criticize her. As the backlash mounted, she posted a statement in which she claimed that safety and fun were the most important things in a match. She also addressed the things that went wrong, but reminded everyone that she is not a "wrestle robot."

Here is a portion of her statement:

"I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn't have done anything I didn't practice or thought I couldn't do safely. But I'm not a wrestle robot, I'm human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match!"

You can check out the full statement, which was posted yesterday before she deleted her Twitter account, below:

While the match did go wrong at some spots, fans seemed mostly happy with it, primarily because Liv Morgan won the briefcase before cashing in later that night. We must always think about how our words might affect other people online.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far