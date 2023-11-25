The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 21: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 21 is set to premiere on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10:00 PM JST. With Morrigan’s arrival having bought Chise and Co. some time, the next episode seems set to begin the ultimate confrontation of Philomela, her friends and Lizbeth Sagrant.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 21 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 21 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 21 likely to see Philomela confront Lizbeth on her parents’ fates and more

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 21 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 PM JST on Thursday, 1, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll has become the best and only option to stream any anime series from any year.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 21 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:00 AM, Thursday, November 30

Eastern Standard Time: 8:00 AM, Thursday, November 30

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 30

Central European Time: 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 30

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 PM, Thursday, November 30

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 PM, Thursday, November 30

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 PM, Thursday, November 30

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Thursday, November 30.

Episode 20 recap

Philomela's infantile origins are finally revealed in The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 20 (Image via Studio Kafka)

The 20th episode began with a focus on Philomela’s parents from when she was a newborn, with Alcyone also present. Adam and Iris, her parents, ask Alcyone to take care of her while they catch up on sleep. Alcyone is shown to have truly been a part of the family. Adam then spoke to Alcyone about Sargants’ dirty work, as well as how meeting Iris led to him abandoning his family duties. Iris then asked Alcyone to take care of Philomela no matter what happens.

Adam was then confronted by someone representing Lizebth Sargant, asking him to return while holding him at gunpoint. He instead confronted his attacker, while Iris did the same at home. Alcyone escaped with Philomela after promising Iris to keep her from Lizbeth. Adam then revealed that he placed an injury reflection hex on himself and Iris, killing their attackers as well. Iris, still alive, crawled out of their home, remembering her first meeting with Adam after being sold.

She then remembered the four’s time as a family in her final moments. Alcyone was then attacked before the episode returned to the present. Chise confronted Morrigan when Elias appeared to aid Chise. Elias spoke with her about the sacrifice he owed her, eventually buying time for Chise and Elias to escape. The episode ended with Zoe and Fabio Zaccheroni staying behind to fight a werewolf while Chise and the rest of her friends went to the Sargant mansion.

What to expect (speculative)

With Philomela’s rescue in sight, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 21 will likely focus on Chise and Co.’s efforts to actually get into the mansion, which could prove difficult. However, they’ll likely get in fairly quickly given the urgency of the situation and how many episodes are left in the anime’s second season.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 21 should also see the transformed Philomela confront Lizbeth about the death of her parents and how she treated her. In between, a focus on Zaccheroni and Zoe’s fight against the werewolf is likely to fill time.

