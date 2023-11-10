The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 19 is set to premiere on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With Philomela revealed as being behind the attacks and the Testament of Carnamagos having taken her over, fans can expect the next episode to focus on everyone’s efforts to bring her back.

There’s no verifiable spoiler information available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 19 at the moment. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 19 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 19 set to reveal Philomela’s origins following her horrific transformation

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 19 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, November 16, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. Other viewers will be able to watch the episode on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can stream The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 19 on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after it begins airing in Japan.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 19 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:00 am, Thursday, November 16

Eastern Standard Time: 8:00 am, Thursday, November 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 16

Central European Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 16

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, November 16

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, November 16

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, November 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, November 16

Episode 18 recap

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 18 began with a focus on Joseph, who was approached by Silky. Morrigan and The Deer also approached him, asking if Chise was there, but departed after learning she wasn’t.

Chise then explained to Lucy that she had been unintentionally entering peoples’ memories. Lucy asked her to go back into her own memories, with Chise eventually doing so. Chise recognized that one of the werewolves was protecting Lucy and saw a small hooded girl apologizing.

Liza Quillyn was then seen explaining her choice to close the College through Christmas, seemingly hiding her true objectives.

Meanwhile, Chise gave her friends some Rune Amulets to protect them before heading to the nurse’s office. On the way, she smelled Philomela but instead found Alcyone. She gave her Philomela’s amulet.

Lizbeth Sargant was then seen looking at a picture of her son Adam, getting angry while remembering him. Chise, on the other hand, learned about her curse (and curses in general), while Philomela was remembering her parents and being abused by her grandmother.

Veronica then began incessantly knocking on Philomela’s door. Alcyone gave her the amulet from Chise, but Philomela swallowed it, asking for “more” of something. She removed the Testament of Carnamagos from Alcyone’s chest, confirming her as the attacker.

What to expect (speculative)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 19 will likely see Elias and Chise trying to help Philomela return to her old self. Elias seems particularly motivated in this matter for reasons other than Chise’s desire, suggesting that they will indeed figure out a way to stop and save Philomela.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 19 should also reveal a significant portion of Philomela’s backstory, as well as Rian’s, given that the two are now fighting each other. Likewise, Rian seems to be the main motivation for Philomela’s actions, suggesting that a secret about their relationship will be revealed.

Follow along for more The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

