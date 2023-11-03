The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 18 is set to premiere on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With the attacker’s victims seemingly having healed in inexplicable ways in the previous installment, fans can expect the upcoming episode to set up a few students as possible suspects.

Currently, there is no verifiable spoiler information available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 18. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 18 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 18 set to continue building up key characters as potential suspects

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 18 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, 1, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. Other international viewers will see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 18 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5:00 am, Thursday, November 9

Eastern Standard Time: 8:00 am, Thursday, November 9

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 9

Central European Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 9

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, November 9

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, November 9

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, November 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, November 9

Episode 17 recap

The 17th episode began with an unnamed student being attacked by the Testament of Carnamagos. Chise charged some gathering stones for Alexandra Heath to help the students still being attacked.

Liza Quillyn then appeared, revealing that all of the students would be told of the situation the next day. The student from earlier also showed up, grabbing Chise’s hand and sapping her magic power. The student's arm swelled up and turned black, seemingly threatening to burst until Elias intervened.

Elias suspected that it was the Testament’s way of trying to steal Chise’s magic power. He also suggested that the book may be manipulating or affecting the user. Jasmine St. Violet then awoke, saying she felt better. Several other students also woke up feeling better.

Chise and the others then had to navigate a maze while fighting off familiars in Fabio Zaccheroni’s class. Elias and Alcyone were seen discussing their relationships with Chise and Philomela, respectively.

As Christmas approached, Chise began making some trinkets out of wood, while the others got antsy about the attacker and being locked up. Some students suggested looking for the attacker themselves, which led to Lucy being identified as a suspect.

Veronica then visited Philomela under friendly pretexts but with seemingly ulterior motives.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

As Veronica continues to be set up as an antagonistic force, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 18 will likely divert attention away from her for now. This should culminate in an eventual return (much later) to focus on Veronica, which could also reveal whether or not her true intentions are sinister after all.

In the meantime, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 18 will likely focus on Chise’s role in the Testament attacks and why her magic specifically seems to be a major target. Fans can also expect Lizbeth Sergeant to reappear, especially considering that Veronica (whom Lizbeth apparently works for) has made contact with Philomela and Alcyone once again.

Follow along for more The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.