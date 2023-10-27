The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 17 is set to premiere on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 pm JST. With Lizbeth Sergeant’s forces seemingly lurking in the shadows, fans are expecting the upcoming release of the series to be an action-packed one.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 17 at the time of writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated first episode of the series.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 17 set to reveal Lizbeth’s next move after a lighthearted installment

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 17 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, November 2, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream any anime series from any year.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 17 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Thursday, November 2

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Thursday, November 2

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 pm, Thursday, November 2

Central European Time: 3 pm, Thursday, November 2

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, November 2

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, November 2

Japanese Standard Time: 10 pm, Thursday, November 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, November 2

Episode 16 recap

The 16th episode began with some of the students joining for a kimodameshi, which was essentially a tour of the college’s scariest locations. Jasmine St. George also appeared, with Violet warning her not to push herself too hard. The students then paired up to begin touring the locations. Chise then began asking Veronica about her family’s relationship with Philomela’s as they did the tour, with Veronica commenting on how Philomela seems to have found friends.

This started a flashback to when Veronica and Philomela were children, and the latter got poisoned by being a food tester for Veronica, who was seemingly flattered over the attack. Veronica chose Philomela as her guard since she survived, telling Lizbeth that her choosing Philomela wasn’t a request. The flashback then ended after revealing that Philomela was the last living member of her family, with Veronica then asking what Chise’s goals for Philomela are.

Chise couldn’t answer before the two decided to hurry through the locations. Chise and Veronica then got to the observatory, which was the last spot on the tour. The others arrived shortly thereafter, with Philomela immediately heading to Veronica’s side. After the movie, the kids were caught by Torrey Innis and another teacher. The episode ended with the revelation that Jasmine was an impersonator and Chise being asked by Elias to come to the nurse’s office.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the Jasmine who took part in the kimodameshi having been a fake, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 17 should see the real Jasmine still in the nurse’s office. Likewise, Chise’s arrival at the nurse’s office will likely see Jasmine in a state of serious danger similar to what Lucy’s condition was after being attacked by the Testament of Carnamagos.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 17 should also see the return of the wolf who works for Lizbeth Sergeant, with her appearing in the final scene of the previous episode. Fans should see Chise and Elias yet again come into conflict with her, likely revealing what Lizbeth’s ultimate goal is in the process based on who the wolf attacks.

Follow along for more The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.