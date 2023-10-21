The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 16 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. Following the tease of several students feeling unwell in the prior episode's final moments, it seems that the next Testament of Carnamagos attacks are at hand despite the college lockdown.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 16 as of this writing. While this is rather upsetting for fans, they thankfully have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode of the series.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 16 is set to reveal the latest Testament of Carnamagos attacks

Release date, time, and where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 16 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, October 26, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday release. Japanese viewers on the other hand will instead be able to enjoy the episode on Sunday morning.

International audiences can stream the much-awaited episode on Crunchyroll about one hour after it premiers in Japan. With Funimation seemingly beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream the title.

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 16 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, October 26

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, October 26

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 26

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, October 26

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 26

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, October 26

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, October 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, October 26

Episode 15 recap

The 15th episode began with Chise and the other students having a study group for the coming exams. Meanwhile, Elias walked Simeon back to his room from the nurse's office. He then encountered Chise and the other students, who were struggling with a puzzle game. Veronica and Philomela then appeared, asking what the others were up to. Rian invited Philomela to play the puzzle game with him since it had been a while.

Philomela didn't want to but did so at Veronica's behest. Elias and Alcyone then discussed their lives and roles relative to Chise and Philomela, respectively. Rian then accused Philomela of letting him win after she remembered how she would always win when they were younger. Philomela essentially said that she has changed since they were in their youth, causing Rian to run off. Philomela then ran off as well, with Chise chasing after her.

Rian and Isaac then argued about why Philomela is how she is. Chise then found Philomela crying, seeing her younger self in the current Philomela. She discussed how she feels worthless and like an embarrassment nowadays no matter what she does. Philomela then left shortly thereafter, while Chise reflected on how different yet similar they are.

The episode ended with several students heading to Alexandra Heath's nurse's office, seemingly in great pain.

What to expect (speculative)

As students flock to Alexandra Heath's office, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 16 will likely reveal that they have all been attacked by the Testament of Carnamagos. The symptoms briefly observed in the victims do resemble what fans saw Lucy Webster and Simeon Paladilhe experience in the first part of the second season, further supporting this.

Meanwhile, fans can expect The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 16 to continue focusing on Philomela's origins, especially relative to her grandmother Lizbeth Sargant. Fans shouldn't be surprised if this backstory even suggests that Philomela is the one attacking other students with the Testament of Carnamagos, given how loyal she seems to her grandmother.

