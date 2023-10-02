The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With the first half of the second season concluding with Chise and friends being locked down in the college, fans are excited to see what direction the series heads in next.

There’s no verifiable spoiler information available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13 at the moment. However, the installment has a confirmed release date and time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 set to continue mystery as college enters lockdown

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, October 5, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. The time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13 on Crunchyroll. The episode will become available roughly one hour after it airs in Japan.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, October 5

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, October 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 5

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, October 5

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 5

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, October 5

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, October 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, October 5

Episode 12 recap

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 12 began with Chise Hatori and the other students exploring the underground area beneath the college. Focus was also given to Alice Swayne and Mikhail Renfred, who discussed their relationship. The conversation essentially ended by cementing them as adoptive father and daughter before shifting back to the waste tower underground area.

Chise and Zoe Ivey agreed that they felt as though they were being watched, while Philomela Sargant and Rian Scrimgeour were shown to have a similar experience.

Zoe then encountered anthropomorphic-like creatures but eventually got away. He went to find Chise, who was being confronted by Fabio Zaccheroni on her true identity, but her curse thankfully saved her.

The episode shifted to Seth Noel and Lucy Webster, where the two discussed their history as siblings and eventually admitted their love for each other. As Chise and the others returned above ground to the Courtyard, Lizbeth Sargant, also known as Grandmother, told Liza Quillyn that Philomela was withdrawing from the college.

However, Liza, who clearly suspected Lizbeth to be behind the recent attacks, instead locked down the college and attacked Lizbeth’s messenger.

What to expect (speculative)

With an antagonist identified and the college group going on the defensive, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 will likely concern itself with what the battle’s next step is. Chise and Elias Ainsworth are expected to receive a majority of the screen time.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 will also likely give a major focus to Philomela Sargant, who’ll no doubt be shown as feeling ostracized and out of place given the situation. Fans will probably also see Chise and the others spend a good amount of the episode comforting Philomela. This is expected to lead to additional backstory on both her and Lizbeth.

Follow along for more The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

