The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 7 is set to premiere on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With the previous episode’s dual focus on the Elias-Chise and Alice-Renfred relationships, fans are excited to see what’s next for both pairs. They are also excitedly anticipating a return to the season’s overarching, College-centric plot.

There are currently no verifiable spoilers available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 7. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting for fans. Thankfully, the episode has a confirmed release date and time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 7 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 7 set to return focus to the College and its true intentions

Release date and time, where to watch

Vida🏋🏽💯💎🔰 @Vida_42 The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2

Beautiful just beautiful. I love the character growth in all of them. The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2Beautiful just beautiful. I love the character growth in all of them.

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 7 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, May 18, 2023. International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. It will be available roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 7 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, May 18

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, May 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 18

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, May 18

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, May 18

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, May 18

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, May 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, May 18

Episode 6 recap

The sixth episode of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 began with Chise’s question to Elias regarding why he chose her to be his bride.

This time, however, fans stuck with Elias, who went to go see Renfred to discuss the matter. However, as the pair were talking about Renfred’s relationship with Alice, she was revealed to be in a nearby hallway eavesdropping on them.

Renfred essentially stated that he viewed Alice as his daughter and will never marry her as other sorcerers may do with their apprentices. Alice, seemingly confused and dejected by this, spent a day and night with Chise. She then revealed that Renfred was missing an arm because he was forced to protect her against Joseph, the same Joseph whom Chise is quite familiar with.

Chise and Alice then discussed the latter’s feelings briefly before the former met with Elias on the roof. Here, she got her answer. Elias told Chise that having her in his life makes him happy.

The episode then ended with Alice also confronting Renfred about her feelings. Renfred acknowledged her feelings in the end before advising her to stop skipping class.

What to expect (speculative)

Kolaz @KolazPV The Ancient Magus' Bride 2 | Episode 7 Preview The Ancient Magus' Bride 2 | Episode 7 Preview https://t.co/psHyWBV59G

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 7 will most likely take viewers back to the College with Chise and Elias. Given that the last few episodes have been very character-driven, fans can expect the upcoming installment to get back to focusing on the season’s main plot.

Likewise, The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 7 may finally give viewers a clue as to what the College’s intentions are for Chise and Elias. Clearly, there’s something to be gained beyond helping out the young master and apprentice pair. While fans will undoubtedly learn about this at some point in the next few installments, episode 7 seems ripe for revealing such details.

Follow along for more The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes