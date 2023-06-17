The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 finale: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 finale is set to premiere on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:00 pm JST. With Chise and her closest friends at the College seemingly in grave danger, fans have no idea what to expect from the final episode. Likewise, they are clamoring to learn exactly what's in store for them next week.

There are no verifiable spoilers available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 finale right now. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. However, viewers do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 finale and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 finale will likely force Chise to learn how to protect her friends without endangering herself

Release date and time, where to watch

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 finale is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:00 pm JST on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The time of release elsewhere varies by region and time zone.

International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll an hour after it begins airing in Japan.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 finale is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Thursday, June 22

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Thursday, June 22

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 22

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, June 22

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, June 22

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Thursday, June 22

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Thursday, June 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, June 22

Episode 11 recap

Season 2 episode 11 began with Elias and Chise checking in on Lucy and Simeon as they decided that they needed to get involved on behalf of their friends. Chise then met Philomela, replacing the potpourri for her since the scent was fading. She later went to an extra class on runes to get her mind off of Lucy. However, Zoe Ivy asked for an update on Lucy’s condition.

Zoe later visited Lucy, comforting her until she fell asleep by letting her pet his snakes. An eavesdropping Seth commented on young love as Zoe departed, while Chise informed Silky about her and Elias’ plans, as well as the latter’s change in demeanor.

Chise then went with Hazel to give the Hunting Hounds the sheep she promised them, leading to him emphasizing a need for her to learn to protect others without harming herself.

Back at the College, a Halloween celebration was underway as Lucy tried to go to the waste tower to perform the task she needed to cover her tuition. Chise, Zoe, Rian Scrimgeour, and Isaac Fowler all volunteered to go in her stead, meeting up with Philomela Sargant and Fabio Zaccheroni at the tower.

However, when Lucy’s teacher visited her in the nurse’s office, it became clear that Chise and co. were in grave danger.

What to expect (speculative)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 finale is essentially guaranteed to open with a focus on Chise and the group, given the apparent danger they’re now in. Likewise, with Philomela seemingly conflicted on her allegiances to her new friends versus Grandmother, Chise could find herself in a situation where she’s betrayed.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 finale may also force Chise to figure out how to save both her friends and herself without anyone getting injured. Unfortunately, such an act likely necessitates relying on her dragon arm, which she’ll be reluctant to use. While the second season has been called slow thus far, it’s seemingly set to end on a high note, given the current circumstances.

