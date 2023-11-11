The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 7 will be released on November 19, 2023. The upcoming episode will uncover more of the poisonings and the mysterious behavior that has been happening around the palace. The Apothecary Diaries anime first premiered on October 21 with three back-to-back episodes, and it managed to become the no. 1 trending topic in Japan.

The Apothecary Diaries is currently available on only two streaming platforms. Crunchyroll has also confirmed the English dub of The Apothecary Diaries anime, but currently, only the first three episodes are available in English.

Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 7 will adapt Maomao uncovering the secrets behind the poisoning

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 7 will air throughout Japan on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 1 am JST. The release dates and timings for international viewers with respect to their time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am on Sunday, November 19, 2023

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 7 streaming details

Lady Lishu as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 7 will be released in Japan on November 12, 2023, at 1 am JST. For international fans and viewers, the English-subtitled episode will be made available after a delay of almost one hour. However, the actual timing cannot be known since the subtitled episodes have been following an irregular release schedule.

The anime will consist of two consecutive cours with a total of 24 episodes. For fans residing in Asia, this anime is only available on Netflix. For every other region, excluding Asia, it will be available on Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 6 followed up on episode 5 and adapted the Garden Party. The episode mainly followed Maomao and her encounters with the other consorts and their maids. The episode also followed up on the hair ornament given to Maomao by Jinshi and showed Maomao receiving yet another hair ornament from Lady Lihua.

Lihaku, a young military officer also came across Maomao and handed her an ornament. However, the main highlight of the episode ended up being Maomao's role as Lady Gyokuyou's food taster. During the food tasting Maomao detected poison in Lady Gyokuyou's portion and managed to foil an assassination attempt. The episode also properly introduced the emperor's top concubines as well as some sort of ploy that was being enacted on Lady Lishu.

What to expect from The Apothecary Diaries episode 7?

Maomao and Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 7 will adapt Maomao's attempt at uncovering the complete ploy behind the poisonous food and Lady Lishu's problems. Considering the pacing of the previous episodes it is also possible that episode 7 might adapt Maomao enlisting Lihaku's help in order to return home.

