The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 10 will be released this Monday, June 5, 2023, on BS11 and TOKYO MX at 12:00 am JST. The episode will also air later on A-TX and other Japanese syndications. Crunchyroll will be streaming The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 10 for fans worldwide.

Episode 10 of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure will likely begin Cain’s new escapades as he will undertake new missions from the guild, with nobility and adventurer as his two primary subjects. As training under the first king’s tutelage has taught Cain to get hold of his overwhelming power and increased his level to that of Aaron, fans are in for a treat in the upcoming episode.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 10 release timing for all regions

Below is the complete release schedule for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 10, along with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, June 4, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, June 4, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, June 4, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, June 4, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, June 4, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, June 4, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, June 5, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, June 4, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, June 4, 12 am

For fans internationally, The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure episode 10 will only be accessible on Crunchyroll. The series' English dub, which stars Trina Nishimura as Cain Von Silford, is also available on the streaming platform.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 9

The man who summoned Cain to his home revealed himself as the first king, Yuuya Esfort. Much to Cain’s surprise, he was summoned to a place called Fabneil, which Yuuya constructed all by himself after being promoted as the new God of Creation.

Yuuya revealed to Cain the reason for calling him to Fabneil, telling him that he would be trained so that Aaron, an impending threat to their world, would wreak havoc after escaping the prison he was imprisoned in 300 years prior. Later, Yuuya dumped Cain in a dangerous forest, swarming with powerful monsters tougher than the place he was from.

Cain was asked to complete the challenge by surviving the forest and reaching his abode. As time in Fabneil moved differently, Cain had enough time to hone his true prowess and increase his strength. After slaying a couple of beasts, Cain ran into a Fenrir puppy and named it Haku.

Haku became his companion, and together they survived four nightmarish years until making it to Yuuya’s home. The latter revealed Aaron was the sadist God of Amusement, who, being corrupted to his core, pitted kingdoms against each other to amuse himself from the chaos. Yuuya disclosed when he was reincarnated to the Isekai world alongside two others, Megumi and Seiya, Cain’s parents, who died in a car crash.

Seiya and Megumi helped Yuuya imprison Aaron inside a magical orb but lost their lives. Cain trained with the elf Derain to become stronger. After completing his five-year training at Fabneil, Cain returned to his house with Haku and Derain's pet dragon Gin. When he returned home, he found that, in his reality, a week had passed since he had left.

What to expect The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 10

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 10, The Trials of an A-Rank Adventurer, will see Cain embarking on a new quest, which will be easier to accomplish as he recently received a massive upgrade. In addition, Cain will meet with the King personally to present him with the sword that Yuuya asked him to provide. During his expedition, the protagonist will likely encounter a familiar face.

