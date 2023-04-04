The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far episode 2 release date, countdown, what to expect, and more

In the previous episode of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far, the protagonist, Cain von Silford, was psyched to restart his life in the Isekai world. Despite being a four-year-old kid, Cain is mature as he has retained memories from his past life, which sets him apart from the other kids in the kingdom, posing a great threat to his existence.

However, things worsen for Cain after the gods bestow their protection on him, making him the most powerful individual in the entirety of the kingdom at such a tender age. With Cain announcing to become an adventurer, fans are eager to learn how he would succeed in his conquest while concealing his godly abilities.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2023

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far episode 2 will air this Monday, April 10, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. A-TX and other Japanese syndications will also run The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far. Crunchyroll is streaming the series exclusively on its platform for free.

The release timings for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far episode 2 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, April 9, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, April 9, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 9, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, April 9, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, April 9, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, April 9, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, April 10, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, April 9, 11 pm

Brazil Time: April 9, 12 am

What to expect from The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far episode 2

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far episode 2 is titled My Tutor Is an Adventure. With all the options laid out in front of him, Cain announced becoming an adventurer and swore to protect the smiles of the people. As the title proclaims, the upcoming episode will see Cain meet his instructor, who will start by teaching him the basics.

However, unbeknownst to the instructor, Cain has earned protection from the seven pillar gods of the Marineford faith, increasing his status to 10. With level 5 being considered the highest rank, Cain’s abilities have become unparalleled. Cain has to keep a low profile to avoid being caught up in undesirable situations, as advised by his father.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far episode 1

Howl @sweatingHowl new isekai just dropped!!

Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Boukenroku: Jichou wo Shiranai Kamigami no Shito

Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World: The Apostle of the Gods Who Know No Self-Restraint new isekai just dropped!! Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Boukenroku: Jichou wo Shiranai Kamigami no ShitoChronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World: The Apostle of the Gods Who Know No Self-Restraint https://t.co/3F6I0K0C4y

In his attempt at stopping a man from attacking two girls, the protagonist got killed and instantly reincarnated in another world as Cain von Silford, son of a lord in the Esfort Kingdom. Initially, he panicked after discovering he was in the body of a one-year-old kid, but he soon got the hang of it due to being a light novel enthusiast.

Cain explored his family and the world he was living in, learning that he must get baptized through his elder sister, Reine von Silford. Eager to understand more about magic, Caine started reading books and eventually discovered that he was a quick learner.

On Caine’s fifth birthday, he and his family headed to the Church of the Marineford faith to get baptized. Caine learned that the gods grant protection that ranged from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest. While being baptized, Caine traversed the realm of gods, where he met the seven pillar gods and discovered the truth behind his reincarnation.

Cain was granted protection from all gods, and upon returning, he found he was ranked level 10 in everything on his status tab. After looking at his status, Cain’s father asked him to conceal his ranks to be safe. After discovering a magic book, Cain tried to summon a plushy creature he was thinking about.

Instead, he called out a giant frightening monster that began attacking his sister and Parma, but Cain saved them by reversing the summoning magic. The next day, Cain announced that he wanted to be an adventurer in front of his father and the people of the Esfort kingdom.

