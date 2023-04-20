The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 4 release date, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 4 is scheduled to release this Monday, April 24, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11 at 12:00 am JST. A-TX and other popular Japanese syndications will also air the episode. Meanwhile, fans worldwide can watch the fourth episode of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Considering how the recent events transpired, the fourth episode of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure will see Cain von Silford, the ten-year-old protagonist of the series, as the baron of the Esfort Kingdom. Cain will also make new friends around the kingdom who are also adventurers like him.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 4 will see Cain as a young baron

Streaming platform and time zones

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll New key visual for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure coming to Crunchyroll this April! New key visual for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure coming to Crunchyroll this April! 🔥 https://t.co/Sp3N4GdtxR

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is the only platform they can access that is streaming the latest episodes of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure exclusively on its platform for free.

Since the free version comes with several pesky ads, viewers can switch to Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) plans, the two premium subscriptions of Crunchyroll, for an uninterrupted streaming experience. New subscribers on Crunchyroll are offered a 14-day free trial as well.

The release timings for The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 4 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, April 23, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, April 23, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, April 23, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, April 24, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, April 23, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, April 23, 12 am

What to expect from The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 4 (speculative)

Finding it amusing how things are constantly changing for Cain with each episode.



Finding it amusing how things are constantly changing for Cain with each episode.



I'm really enjoying The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far this series has been funny to me and this week's episode was a great one!
Finding it amusing how things are constantly changing for Cain with each episode.

The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 4 has been titled Debut in the Royal Kingdom. Considering the title, it can be expected that Cain will be taking a stroll around the Esfort Kingdom as he has hardly stepped outside the palace after escorting Telestia and Silk. As adventure guilds are expected to be prominent near great kingdoms, this will help Cain embark on new missions.

However, given that he has recently been promoted as the King's young baron of the Esfort Kingdom, he will also be seen fulfilling duties befitting his title. Despite his resolve to suppress his powers, Cain has been nothing but reckless, which means the upcoming episode will likely see him do something surreal again that people his age could hardly think of.

A brief recap of The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure episode 3

Anime-byme @Anime_byme_



Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Boukenroku: Jichou wo Shiranai Kamigami no Shito

(The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far)



Episode 3



#転生貴族の異世界冒険録

#Anime " Silk von Santana & Telestia Terra Esfort "Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Boukenroku: Jichou wo Shiranai Kamigami no Shito(The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far)Episode 3 #Anime byme " Silk von Santana & Telestia Terra Esfort "Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Boukenroku: Jichou wo Shiranai Kamigami no Shito(The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far) Episode 3#転生貴族の異世界冒険録#Anime #Animebyme https://t.co/QV5TZRxwTu

While heading to the Royal Capital of Esfort to make his debut with his father and elder sister, Cain sensed a battle three kilometers away. Upon reaching the location, he defeated the monsters attacking the royal carriage and healed the knights. Cain later discovered that he saved Duke Eric’s daughter, Lady Silk, and Royal Princess Telestia.

Impressed by Cain’s valor and courage, Silk and Telestia asked him to ride along to the royal palace in their carriage. Later, they stopped for the night at an inn, where the girls insisted on Cain sleeping beside them. The next day, after reaching the palace, vice-captain Daim expressed his gratitude to Cain for saving his soldiers and bringing the bodies of those who didn’t make it.

Luke @Lukeeee36 #転生貴族



The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far Episode 3



They really gave a 10 year old kid a whole mansion. The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far Episode 3They really gave a 10 year old kid a whole mansion. #転生貴族The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far Episode 3They really gave a 10 year old kid a whole mansion. https://t.co/0CBft8iv9Y

At the council, the King rewarded Cain with the title of baron for his bravery and even gave him ten platinum coins and a mansion of his own. One of the council members, Lord Corgino, objected to Cain, a ten-year-old boy, being promoted to a baron, but his disapproval was overruled.

In a private meeting, the Duke and the King asked Cain to get engaged to their daughters, which utterly shocked him. Cain was later lectured by his parents about his outrageous behavior.

