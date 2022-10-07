The Black Clover movie may further delay the season 5 announcement

Recent news saw Black Clover fans finally get some concrete information on the series’ long-teased upcoming feature film. Following an exciting 24 hours of information for the project slowly being made available, fans don't just have the release information, but a trailer for the film as well.

While details on the upcoming Black Clover movie are sparse and mainly speculative as of this article’s writing, fans are much more concerned with other aspects of the film's production. With many previously hoping and expecting the film to be an adaptation of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, fans are now debating how the movie may impact the anime’s return.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly why the Black Clover film may further delay the announcement and return of season 5.

Black Clover Season 5 likely pushed back due to series’ film, warm reception only to further do so

Why it pushes back the announcement and arrival

Without a doubt, one of the most disappointing aspects of the Black Clover film’s reveal this week was that the movie would not be adapting the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. While no prior information indicated this beyond the point of speculation, fans almost universally agreed that the upcoming movie had to be an adaptation of the highly-celebrated arc.

Unfortunately, it was revealed that this was not the case as the film will focus on one of the prior Wizard Kings in the form of the new character, Konrad Leto. While fans are excited about the potential history of the Wizard King title, as well as an exposition on how Julius attained the title for himself, there is a bit of disappointment in the film not adapting the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

As a result, fans have taken to the internet to once more ask, discuss, and search for information on Black Clover season 5. As of this article’s writing, there is unfortunately no release information for the season or even a confirmation that it will indeed be coming. Furthermore, even if there are plans to make season 5, fans likely won’t be told until after the film’s release.

Monkey D. Clow @give_me_a_clow Season 5 of black clover better not be a Netflix original 🙄 Season 5 of black clover better not be a Netflix original 🙄

As the Black Clover adaptation team and Netflix try to focus advertising strategies and fans’ attention to the upcoming film, it would be seemingly counterproductive to announce season 5. This may deter some fans from checking out the film, instead saying they’ll wait for the canon anime series to return before diving back into the series’ anime.

The announcement of season 5 would also indicate that production in all aspects for the season has started by that point. However, with the film set to debut on March 31, 2023 on Netflix worldwide, it’s more likely than not that there’s still plenty of production to be done getting the film ready for its release.

This means that, purely from a logistical standpoint, the Studio Pierrot team likely doesn’t have the resources to work on both projects at once. As such, it merits choosing one over the other for now, and the upcoming film is understandably the correct choice here. This is especially true when considering how long the film has been teased for, whereas no concrete information on season 5 is currently available.

Rifo Taqiyuddin @RifoTaqiyuddin , actually Black Clover Season 5 (Arc Spade Kingdom) will it really be released after the movie is released or not , because i really want to see Asta bring ou the anime version of his devil union, and don't want to see the manga version @WSJ_manga Bro please tell me, actually Black Clover Season 5 (Arc Spade Kingdom) will it really be released after the movie is released or not, because i really want to see Asta bring ou the anime version of his devil union, and don't want to see the manga version @WSJ_manga Bro please tell me🙏🙏😫😫, actually Black Clover Season 5 (Arc Spade Kingdom) will it really be released after the movie is released or not🙏🙏😫😫, because i really want to see Asta bring ou the anime version of his devil union, and don't want to see the manga version

As a result, fans can expect Black Clover season 5 to be even more delayed than it already has been. In a best-case scenario, fans might see the season announced following the film’s release, potentially even as a post-credits scene. However, this is all speculative, with no veritable info on the television anime’s return currently available.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

