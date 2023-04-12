The Dangers in My Heart episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 is set to be released on Sunday, April 15, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. Following Yamada and Kyotaro’s bonding in the previous episode, fans are excited to see where their friendship takes them next. Despite being just two episodes in, it seems the series already has a loyal, faithful, and anxious fanbase.

There are no verifiable spoilers for The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 at the moment. What fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 while speculating on what to expect.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 set to have viewers hooked if focus on Yamada and Kyotaro’s friendship continues

Release date and time, where to watch

The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 am JST on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see the episode arrive on Saturday, April 15, 2023, locally. The exact time of release differs based on region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE once it begins airing in Japan. Crunchyroll will not be streaming The Dangers in My Heart this season but may make a more aggressive bid for future seasons if the series’ success remains consistent. HIDIVE is streaming the series internationally with English subtitles. However, no dub has been announced so far.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Saturday, April 15

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Saturday, April 15

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, April 15

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Saturday, April 15

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Saturday, April 15

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am Sunday, April 16

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am JST, Sunday, April 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am Sunday, April 16

Episode 2 recap

The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 began with Kyotaro once again helping Yamada out in the library. This time, he got her some water so she could enjoy her snack. Kyotaro then, yet again, planned on how he’d eliminate Yamada while in class. He also wondered if Yamada was also planning to murder him.

Kyotaro then slyly dropped his box cutter to stop his friend from sneaking a peek at Yamada while she was changing her shirt, in which he was successful. The two were then shown to be bonding over Kyotaro’s fan before the episode jumped ahead to summer break.

Yamada and Kyotaro were then seen working on the cultural festival, eventually running into and bonding with each other once more. As Kyotaro pondered one of their interactions in the bathroom, Yamada startled him, prompting him to show her how to use red paint to look like actual blood. They had a brief intimate moment together before the episode jumped ahead to the cultural festival.

The two then headed into an exhibit that maps out their town, and Kyotaro learned that he lived close to Yamada. They then took a picture together at Kyotaro’s apparent behest. However, he actually wanted to take a picture of the map instead.

What to expect (speculative)

The Dangers in My Heart’s uniqueness makes it hard to guess what will happen in each episode.

Having said that, The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 is expected to continue showing Yamada and Kyotaro bonding. Their friendship had seemingly officially begun in the previous episode, which saw them spend plenty of time together in intimate settings.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 will also likely begin adding additional difficulties to their friendship. While some of these already exist in the form of Kyotaro’s friends and Yamada’s boyfriend, additional, smaller obstacles to their platonic friendship will likely arise. What these obstacles will be remains to be seen, but they’re undoubtedly coming soon.

