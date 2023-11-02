The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 6: Exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 6 is coming out next week. This Passione production has proven to be quite different from the usual ecchi anime people expect from this studio. It focuses a lot more on protagonist Leonis' struggles in the modern world and the moral differences he has with other people.

The focus right now is on Leonis' attempts to adapt to his new reality and Riselia's efforts to be a proven guardian while also honing her sword and vampire abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 6.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 6 will be released on November 7 in Japan

Release date and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 6 will be released next Tuesday, November 7, at 1:30 am JST. This release schedule is fairly known at this point, with each weekly episode coming out on the same date, although that could be changed due to production issues or delays.

Delays are fairly common in the anime industry, although it's worth pointing out it hasn't happened with this series thus far.

For those interested, here are the release dates for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 6 in different time zones:

Central Standard Time: Monday, November 6, 11:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, November 6, 8:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, November 6, 4:30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, November 6, 5:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 6, 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, November 6, 11:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, November 7, 2 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, November 7, 2:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, November 6, 12:00 pm

Streaming details

Those who are living in Japan and want to give the series a chance, here is some good news: two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, TV Tokyo and BS Fuji, are streaming this Passione production.

On the other hand, for those who are living abroad, the anime is currently being streamed on HIDIVE, which is the company that owns the streaming rights of the series.

Previous episode recap

The bulk of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy's previous episode saw Arakael dealing with some monsters threatening the city and Leonis getting involved in the conflict.

Arakael didn't care about harming civilians as a side effect of his attacks. This ended up highlighting Leonis' more compassionate side as he tried to prevent Arakael from doing so.

What to expect from The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy

episode 6

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 6 is probably going to continue its focus on Leonis and Riselia.

Considering that the previous episode had the spotlight on Leonis, there is a good chance that Riselia will be given more attention in the next one.

