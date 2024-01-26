The Egghead arc opening might be spoiling the One Piece manga for anime-only fans

Thursday, January 25, 2024 saw the unofficial scanlations for chapter 1105 of the One Piece manga series be released, furthering the ongoing climax of the Egghead arc within. While anime-only fans are only just starting their journey through the Egghead arc, it seems that manga-readers are getting closer and closer to finishing theirs each week.

Likewise, One Piece manga-readers are doing their best to keep quiet on social media in order to avoid spoiling those anime-only fans on future events to come in the arc. While understandable and noble, there are some aspects of the arc’s events which can’t help but be spoiled, especially thanks to the anime’s new opening sequence for the Egghead arc.

In turn, One Piece manga-readers were in for a shock when revisiting the anime’s adaptation of the Egghead arc and watching the animation for the opening theme sequence. While an official release has yet to verify this, it seems that fans have noticed a potential spoiler for chapter 1105 specifically hidden within the opening theme’s animation.

Disclaimer: Heavy spoilers for the Egghead arc for anime-only fans below.

One Piece manga’s latest unofficial release has fans discovering a major spoiler in the anime’s current theme

How the opening is spoiling the manga, explained

As seen in the latest unofficial release of the One Piece manga, the Buster Call has begun on Egghead Island, and likewise brought chaos and destruction along with it at every step. By the alleged end of chapter 1105, fans see Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney falling through the sky, leaving them completely defenseless against the Marines present.

More specifically, their primary concern stems from the several Mark III Pacifista units which were ordered to fire their laser beams at them by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. Clearly intending to kill them, it seems the Gorosei member will be successful given the pair’s current situation and lack of means of defense against the attack.

However, this recent development in the One Piece manga has brought to light a potential spoiler in the television anime adaptation’s opening theme. For a brief moment in the animation sequence, Sentomaru can be seen turning to face a group of Pacifista who are preparing to fire their laser beams. The scene then transitions into a shot of Admiral Kizaru before they actually do so.

Unsurprisingly, fans are now asserting that this scene is meant to represent the Pacifista units who currently have their sights set on Kuma and Bonney. This would obviously be a major spoiler for anime fans who are somehow able to put the pieces together. While an unrealistic event, it’s nevertheless possible for fans who are eagle-eyed or theory-minded enough.

There’s also a concern amongst One Piece manga-readers that the scene could also be spoiling Sentomaru’s interference in the attack on Kuma and Bonney. While unconfirmed, the discovery of this latest apparent spoiler is seemingly pushing manga fans to expect anything and everything in the coming weeks.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.