The Elusive Samurai stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Jump Festa 2024 has confirmed stages for several anime, and among them, Yusei Matsui's The Elusive Samurai is a notable mention. Following the announcement of an anime series adaption of The Elusive Samurai, excited fans will finally be able to receive additional details about the upcoming series.

The anime, set to premiere in 2024, will be produced by Clover Works under the direction of Yuta Yamakazi. Additionally, the character designs will be handled by Yasushi Nishiya ( animation director for Pokémon The Movie: The Power of Us and Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You), with Yoriko Tomita set to take on the role of the script supervisor.

Ranked fourth on the list of Japan manga sales statistics during its debut in 2021, the manga was well-received by fans, and it remains to be seen whether the anime can meet their expectations.

The Elusive Samurai stage at Jump Festa 2024

The Elusive Samurai is a part of the Blue Stage at Jump Festa 2024. It will be the 6th program of the first day's event, gracing the stage on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 3:45 pm to 4:15 pm JST. This timing corresponds to 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm IST.

Fans planning to attend or watch this specific event need not worry as they will only be missing a part of The New Prince of Tennis Red Stage. The timing for The New Prince of Tennis Red stage is from 3:30 pm to 4:10 pm JST, which is 12 pm to 12:40 pm IST.

Considering the success of the series as a whole, The Prince of Tennis anime has been a phenomenon among sports anime enthusiasts. The New Prince of Tennis is a sequel to the popular anime series Prince of Tennis written by Takeshi Konomi. Fans of the anime can expect more information about the upcoming U-17 World Cup Semifinal arc to be animated and released in 2024.

Streaming details about The Elusive Samurai Blue Stage, Jump Festa 2024

Fans attending the live Jump Festa 2024 event will have the opportunity to witness the anime's Blue Stage firsthand. However, for most fans all over the world, this will not be possible. Fortunately, there are alternatives available so that they don't miss out on important announcements regarding their favourite series.

Fans will have the option of watching the events through a live stream on either Jump Festa's official website or their YouTube channel. Fortunately, subtitles will be provided during the live stream for the convenience of international fans, allowing them to grasp the event's information as it unfolds in real-time.

What to expect from The Elusive Samurai Jump Festa 2024 Blue Stage?

The Elusive Samurai (Image via Yusei Matsui)

The Jump Festa 2024 website has revealed that The Elusive Samurai Blue stage will provide fans with the latest information about TV anime to be released in 2024. Moreover, fans looking forward to the release of other popular anime must tune in as well.

Along with this, to the delight of the manga fans, select members from the cast of the anime will also be performing on stage. The voice actors hosting The Elusive Samurai Blue stage will be Asaki Yuikawa as Tokiyuki Hojo, Mari Hino as Arcjiro, Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako, Aoi Yuki as Gensho Kazama and Yuichi Nakamura as Yorishige Suwa.

